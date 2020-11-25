Kamala Harris shares family’s favourite Thanksgiving recipe; check it out

Kamala Harris' love for food and cooking have been well documented in the past. (Source: AP/Tony Avelar)

Thanksgiving, an annual national holiday, will be celebrated in the US on November 26, and Vice President–elect of the United States, Kamala Harris recently shared a recipe. Her love for cooking has been well documented in the past (remember her video with Mindy Kaling?), along with her affinity for Indian cuisine, but this time she shared how to make cornbread dressing.

Sharing a detailed video on Instagram, she wrote, “During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me — even when separated from those I love.”

Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

2-8 oz – Packages of cornbread mix

1lb – Spicy pork sausage

2 – Onions (chopped)

2 – Apples, cored and chopped

4 – Celery stalks, diced

¾ cup – Chicken broth

¼ cup – Unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup – Parsley, chopped

2 tsp – Sage

½ tsp – Thyme

½ tsp – Rosemary

Salt, to taste

Method

* Bake the cornbread as per instructions detailed on the package. You can do it the previous day, too. After it cools down, crumble it.

*Next, take a pan and pour some oil. After it is heated, put the sausage on it, “crumble it” she says, and fry till they become brownish in colour. When done, put aside.

*Take the vegetables and apples in the same pan and sauté them.

*Mix with sausage, cornbread crumbs, chicken broth, melted butter and herbs.

*Put this mixture in a baking dish and bake for 375F (190.556 Celcius) for 40 minutes.

*Cornbread dressing is ready.

