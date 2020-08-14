Kamala Harris-Mindy Kaling’s throwback cooking video resurfaces; try the recipe

A video of Kamala Harris cooking masala dosa with Mindy Kaling has resurfaced on the internet. (Source: Kamala Harris/YouTube)

US Senator Kamala Harris has been chosen as the vice-presidential pick for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, making her the first Asian American and Black woman in American history on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In the wake of this, a 2019 video of Harris — who migrated to US from Tamil Nadu — cooking with actor Mindy Kaling has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, shot at Kaling’s home in Los Angeles, the women are seen making masala dosa as the two bond over their shared Indian roots.

In the video, Harris also talks about how her maternal family in India advocated vegetarianism. “So, when we were growing up and we would go to India…and my grandfather was a little mischievous…my grandmother, of course, was strictly ‘no, nothing’. If it had a mother, it was not getting eaten. And if my grandmother would go out of town, my grandfather would then…get very mischievous and he would say, ‘Okay, let us have French toast‘,” Harris says.

For making masala dosa, the women are seen using ready-to-use batter. But in case you are planning a special meal this weekend, masala dosa can be a great pick and here is how you can make it from scratch, courtesy chef Ajay Chopra:

Ingredients

For masala filling

1 tbsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 – Red chillies, dried

1 tbsp – Urad dal (raw)

1 tbsp – Chana dal (raw)

Curry leaves

1 cup – Onion, sliced

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

Water as required

½ cup – Green peas

1 bowl – Potatoes, mashed and boiled

Dosa batter

1 cup – Urad dal soaked

1 cups – Parboiled rice, soaked

1 tbsp – Chana dal, soaked

Method

For filling

* Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds and red chillies. Now add raw urad dal, chana dal. Saute till brown.

* Now add fresh curry leaves and toss.

* Add onion and saute. Add some salt to taste.

* Add turmeric powder and red chilli powder, and toss.

* Add little water and toss. Now add green peas and mashed potato. Mix well and mash together. Set it aside.

Dosa

* Add the batter ingredients in a mixer and blend well. Make sure the consistency is neither to runny nor too thick. Set it aside to ferment. Then add salt to taste and mix.

* Put a tawa on flame and pour one big spoon of batter and spread it gently in a circular motion with the bottom of the spoon. Sprinkle some oil or ghee on the sides and in the middle.

* Now add the masala on top of the dosa. Then fold the dosa to cover the masala. Your masala dosa is ready. Serve with coconut chutney or sambhar.

So, what are you waiting for?

