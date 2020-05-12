Missing kaju katli? Here’s a simple recipe

All set to try making kaju katli tonight? (Photo: Getty) All set to try making kaju katli tonight? (Photo: Getty)

It’s been a while since we had melt in your mouth kaju katlis, and looks like there is still time before we get to gorge on some again. So we decided to take things in our hands and make some at home and end the day on a sweet note. If you would also like to try, we have you covered. Scroll down to know the recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Cashew nuts or kajus

1/3 cup – Sugar

1 cup – Water

Ghee

Butter paper

Steps

*Grind cashew nuts into a coarse powder.

*Heat a pan and add a cup of water along with sugar. Boil until sugar turns into a thick syrup.

*Add powdered cashew to the syrup and mix well. Make sure the pan is on medium heat.

*Keep stirring until the paste becomes smooth and creamy. Once it stops sticking to the pan, turn off the heat.

*Allow it to cool down a bit. Next, take butter paper and spread the cashew nut paste on it.

*Gently roll the sheet until you get the desired thickness.

*Now open the sheet and carefully cut little diamonds. Keep it in the fridge and serve later.

Are you going to try this recipe?

