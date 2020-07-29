Move over kaju katli, it is time to try peanut katli

Kaju katlis are the best. Period. But then, they are also slightly expensive. So if you have been looking for pocket-friendly alternatives, we suggest you try katlis made using peanut flour. Trust us, the taste is as good as kaju katlis! It is also a great alternative for those who have cashew allergy. It is also gluten-free and can be given a vegan twist.
So here’s a simple recipe from food blogging site, Amma ki Thaali, that you should try to satiate your sweet cravings.
Ingredients
100g – Peanuts/2 cups – Peanut flour
1 cup – Milk powder
100g – Sugar
100ml – Water
Method
*Heat a pan on medium flame, and add sugar and water in it.
*Keep stirring until the sugar dissolves.
*Once done, bring it to boil and check for the bubbles. Then add peanut flour, milk powder and mix well.
*Keep the heat moderate to low and keep stirring.
*Keep cooking, and as soon as dough starts to leave the sides of the pan, turn off the heat. Continue stirring.
*Transfer onto a plate and let it cool for a minute or so.
*Then knead the dough until it becomes smooth. Ensure it is still warm.
*On a board, lay parchment paper and spread the dough on it.
*Lay another paper on top and gently roll it using rolling pin.
*Keep thickness of ½ cm.
*Let it cool for five minutes or so.
*Cut using a pizza cutter or sharp knife.
*Let it cool down. It will harden as it cools.
*Store in an air-tight container.
