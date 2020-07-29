Move over kaju katli, it is time to try peanut katli

scorecardresearch
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 8:00:07 pm
Treat yourself to the delicious peanut katli.

Kaju katlis are the best. Period. But then, they are also slightly expensive. So if you have been looking for pocket-friendly alternatives, we suggest you try katlis made using peanut flour. Trust us, the taste is as good as kaju katlis! It is also a great alternative for those who have cashew allergy. It is also gluten-free and can be given a vegan twist.

So here’s a simple recipe from food blogging site, Amma ki Thaali, that you should try to satiate your sweet cravings.

Ingredients

100g – Peanuts/2 cups – Peanut flour
1 cup – Milk powder
100g – Sugar
100ml – Water

Method

*Heat a pan on medium flame, and add sugar and water in it.
*Keep stirring until the sugar dissolves.
*Once done, bring it to boil and check for the bubbles. Then add peanut flour, milk powder and mix well.
*Keep the heat moderate to low and keep stirring.
*Keep cooking, and as soon as dough starts to leave the sides of the pan, turn off the heat. Continue stirring.
*Transfer onto a plate and let it cool for a minute or so.
*Then knead the dough until it becomes smooth. Ensure it is still warm.
*On a board, lay parchment paper and spread the dough on it.
*Lay another paper on top and gently roll it using rolling pin.
*Keep thickness of ½ cm.
*Let it cool for five minutes or so.
*Cut using a pizza cutter or sharp knife.
*Let it cool down. It will harden as it cools.
*Store in an air-tight container.

