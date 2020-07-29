Move over kaju katli, it is time to try peanut katli

Treat yourself to the delicious peanut katli. (Source: Amma Ki Thaali/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Treat yourself to the delicious peanut katli. (Source: Amma Ki Thaali/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Kaju katlis are the best. Period. But then, they are also slightly expensive. So if you have been looking for pocket-friendly alternatives, we suggest you try katlis made using peanut flour. Trust us, the taste is as good as kaju katlis! It is also a great alternative for those who have cashew allergy. It is also gluten-free and can be given a vegan twist.

So here’s a simple recipe from food blogging site, Amma ki Thaali, that you should try to satiate your sweet cravings.

Ingredients

100g – Peanuts/2 cups – Peanut flour

1 cup – Milk powder

100g – Sugar

100ml – Water

Method

*Heat a pan on medium flame, and add sugar and water in it.

*Keep stirring until the sugar dissolves.

*Once done, bring it to boil and check for the bubbles. Then add peanut flour, milk powder and mix well.

*Keep the heat moderate to low and keep stirring.

*Keep cooking, and as soon as dough starts to leave the sides of the pan, turn off the heat. Continue stirring.

*Transfer onto a plate and let it cool for a minute or so.

*Then knead the dough until it becomes smooth. Ensure it is still warm.

*On a board, lay parchment paper and spread the dough on it.

*Lay another paper on top and gently roll it using rolling pin.

*Keep thickness of ½ cm.

*Let it cool for five minutes or so.

*Cut using a pizza cutter or sharp knife.

*Let it cool down. It will harden as it cools.

*Store in an air-tight container.

