Kajol on her love for fish and chips: Dietitian advises eating it every few weeks ‘as part of a healthy diet’

During a movie promotion, Kajol once confessed to The London Standard, “I do love my fish and chips. I have to say that London rocks it.” Crispy batter, flaky fish, golden fries — it’s comfort food at its finest. But while undeniably indulgent, is it safe to enjoy fish and chips as a weekly evening snack? Dr Shabana Parveen, Head – Nutrition & Dietetics, Artemis Hospitals, explains, “Salmon and mackerel are naturally high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart and brain. But deep frying fish puts it in very high temperatures. This can lower the amount of some nutrients that are sensitive to heat and add unhealthy trans fats, especially if the oil is reused.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The issue isn’t the fish — it’s the frying method and the batter.

“The batter also has more refined carbohydrates and calories. Fish and chips go from being a healthy, low-calorie meal to a high-calorie one with more saturated fat and less overall nutritional balance,” she explains.

What happens if you eat it deep-fried every week?

“When you eat deep-fried foods, such as fish and chips, you often consume more calories and unhealthy fats. This increases the likelihood of weight gain, high cholesterol, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes over time,” warns Dr Parveen.

She also highlights another concern: compounds formed during deep frying.

“Deep frying can create chemicals that promote inflammation. Eating these foods too often can also crowd out fibre-rich, vitamin-dense foods from your diet,” she adds.

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Regular indulgence, especially without adequate physical activity, can impact metabolic, vascular, and digestive health. “It’s okay to enjoy something every now and then, but frequent consumption can affect your metabolism and blood vessels, particularly if your lifestyle is sedentary,” she notes.

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Are there healthier ways to enjoy fish and chips?

“Small changes can have a big effect. Baking, grilling, or air-frying fish helps retain omega-3s and reduces added fat,” says Dr Parveen.

She recommends smarter ingredient swaps:

* “Using whole-grain crumbs instead of refined batter increases fibre.”

* “Choose heart-friendly oils like olive oil and use them sparingly.”

* “Instead of deep-fried chips, try baked sweet potato wedges or roasted potatoes.”

* “Adding a salad or steamed vegetables improves overall nutrient balance.”

Dietitian’s recommendation

“Eating fish and chips every few weeks can be part of a healthy diet, especially if the rest of your meals are nutrient-dense and balanced.”

She also cautions against labelling foods as “good” or “bad.” “Putting moral labels on food creates guilt and unhealthy patterns. Focus on consistency, variety, and flexibility. When balanced meals are your daily norm, occasional indulgences won’t derail your health,” she explains.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.