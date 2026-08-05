Kajal Aggarwal reveals her ‘nice and healthy’ breakfast routine

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently opened up about her breakfast routine, admitting that she ensures it is “nice and healthy”. “Protein shake for breakfast. But I make it nice and healthy. Ensure that I use almond milk and make it thick and scrumptious so that it lasts me,” she shared, adding that she also has two cups of coffee in the morning and about three cups through the day.

“I was never a coffee person. Getting married (brought about this change),” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.