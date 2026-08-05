Kajal Aggarwal reveals her ‘nice and healthy’ breakfast routine

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Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently opened up about her breakfast routine, admitting that she ensures it is “nice and healthy”. “Protein shake for breakfast. But I make it nice and healthy. Ensure that I use almond milk and make it thick and scrumptious so that it lasts me,” she shared, adding that she also has two cups of coffee in the morning and about three cups through the day.
“I was never a coffee person. Getting married (brought about this change),” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
During the conversation, The India Story actor also told Curly Tales that her lunch comprises jowar roti, sabzi, dal. Even her co-actor Shreyas Talpade mentioned that he needs one proper meal with roti, sabzi, dal chawal and chicken.
Taking a cue from Kajal’s confession, we asked an expert about prioritising protein in breakfast.
After an overnight fast, the first meal of the day can be an opportunity to provide the body with nutrients that support muscle health, satiety, and sustained energy. “From a clinical nutrition perspective, a protein-rich breakfast may help improve fullness, reduce mid-morning hunger, and support muscle protein synthesis. For individuals who exercise regularly or have higher protein requirements, a protein shake can be a convenient way to meet daily protein needs, especially when paired with a balanced diet,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
Using unsweetened almond milk as the base makes the shake relatively low in calories and lactose-free, making it suitable for people with lactose intolerance or those who prefer plant-based alternatives. “However, almond milk is naturally low in protein unless it is fortified, so the primary protein usually comes from ingredients such as protein powder, Greek yoghurt, tofu, or other high-protein additions rather than the almond milk itself,” remarked Goyal.
A nutritionally balanced morning shake can also include ingredients such as nuts, seeds, berries, oats, or spinach, which add fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. “This combination supports satiety and provides a broader range of nutrients than protein alone,” added Goyal.
However, a protein shake is not essential for everyone. “Many people can meet their protein requirements through whole-food breakfasts such as eggs, paneer, Greek yoghurt, sprouts, dal chilla, or tofu. The choice depends on an individual’s lifestyle, dietary preferences, health conditions, and daily protein requirements,” said Goyal.
Her morning routine reinforces the idea that adequate protein can be a practical strategy for supporting muscle health and maintaining energy, but the overall quality of the day’s diet matters far more than any single meal.
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“A protein-rich breakfast—whether in the form of a shake or whole foods—can help support satiety, muscle health, and overall nutrition. The key is choosing an option that is balanced, sustainable, and suited to your individual needs,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.