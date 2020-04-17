Kajal Aggarwal made khasta samosa; here’s how you can make it too

The actor posted a picture with a caption, “Such fun learning the art of manoeuvring the dough into the perfect cones.” (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor posted a picture with a caption, “Such fun learning the art of manoeuvring the dough into the perfect cones.” (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

There’s nothing like samosas, an Indian staple snack for most Indian families. It’s safe to say it is also a perfect lockdown snack for the family, along with a hot cup of tea. Kajal Aggarwal recently tried her hands at these Khasta samosas and as the photos show, they indeed turned out yummy! If you are wondering how to cook these samosas, scroll below.

Ingredients:

260 grams of all-purpose flour

80 grams of butter

salt to taste

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon carom seeds

For stuffing

2-3 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

finely chopped green chilli

50 grams of peanuts

50 grams of green peas

50 grams of chopped cottage cheese or paneer

1 tablespoon of chilli flakes

Finely chopped coriander leaves

salt to taste

4 medium-sized boil potatoes

1 tablespoon mango powder

A pinch of Asafoetida or heeng powder

Steps

*In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour with half a cup of water, a pinch of salt and ajwain seeds. Ensure that your dough is not soft but slightly stiff. Once you have kneaded your dough, keep it aside. Just take a teaspoon of maida and a half a tablespoon of water and make a paste which will later help you seal the samosa cones.

*It is time to make the filling. On medium heat, place your pan and heat a tablespoon of oil and to it add thing powder and cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds begin to crackle, add the four boiled potatoes in a mashed form, finely chopped green chilli, all the spices mentioned and dry fruits. Add a tablespoon more of oil and stir it occasionally for 15 minutes until the filling has soaked in all he spices and its slightly golden. Then, add finely chopped paneer cubes and stir it for a good five minutes on low heat.

*It is time to make small balls with the kneaded dough. Make little balls and then using a rolling pin, flatten them into the size of puris. Then with a knife, cut it into two semicircles of equal size.

*Now, take each semicircle and fold it so that it looks triangular and apply some maida paste to seal the deal. Ca you see the sides of the semicircle overlapping? If yes, you are doing it right!

*Next, fill the cone with the filling you just made and seal the bottom circular edge by putting the maida paste lightly and pressing with your fingertips.

*Now, in a frying pan, deep fry the samosas until they are crispy and golden-brown in colour.

Serve it with coriander chutney, mustard or tamarind chutney!

What are you snacking on this evening?

