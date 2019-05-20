From Kabuli Pulao to Chicken Kebab: Delicious Iftar recipes you can prepare within an hour

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim community observes a fast, or roza as it is popularly known, from dawn till dusk. Followers of the faith eat a meal before sunrise and abstain from eating or drinking water throughout the day. After sunset, they gather for an Iftar meal to break their fast together, right after Maghrib, the call to prayer.
The Iftar evenings usually start with dates and water, followed by juices, and sharbats. But non-vegetarian delicacies constitute a large part of the spread. This Ramadan, we bring you three popular recipes that you can easily prepare within an hour.
Kabuli Pulao by Chef Gajendra at Cafe Bokan
Ingredients:
600g – Mutton
4 cup – Water
Salt as per taste
2 – Onion (cube or slice)
4 – Garlic cloves
10g – Garam masala (whole)
2 – Carrots
1/2 cup – Sugar
1tsp – Cardamom powder
10g – Raisins
10g – Cashew
10g – Almond
10g – Pistachio
4tbsp – Cooking oil
1tbsp – Whole cumin
4 – Green chili
1tbsp – Garlic (chopped)
1tsp – Cumin powder
1tsp – Coriander powder
4 – Green chilies
1/2 cup – Yogurt
2 cups – Mutton stock
700g – Guard rice
Method:
* In a pan, add 3 cups of water, mutton, salt, onion cube, garlic clove, garam masala (5g) and cook until tender. After that remove the foam and separate the mutton stock.
* In a bowl, add water, guard rice and set aside for 20-25 minutes.
* In another pan, add 1 cup of water, carrot, sugar, cardamom powder, raisin, almond, cashew, pistachio and cook for 2-3 minutes, then stir it.
* In another pan, add cooking oil, onion slices, whole cumin, whole garam masala (5g), green chili, and fry until light brown.
* Add chopped garlic, cooked mutton, salt, cumin powder, coriander powder, yogurt and cook for 5 minutes.
* Now add mutton stock, soaked rice and cook until just a little water remains. Then add garnish and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
* Kabuli Pulao is now ready to serve.
Chicken Kebab by Corporate Chef, Vaibhav Bhargava at The Drunken Botanist
Ingredients:
500g – Chicken keema
30g – Raw papaya paste
25g – Onion paste
15g – Ginger-garlic paste
5g – Cardamom powder
5g – Red chili powder
15g – Roasted chana powder
5g – Garam masala powder
5g – Mace powder
5g – Coriander powder
10ml – Oil
5g – Salt
Method:
* Wash the chicken keema properly with water. Then marinate the keema with the raw papaya paste, onion paste, ginger-garlic paste, mace powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, chana powder, cardamom powder, salt and keep it refrigerated for an hour.
* After one hour, take out the keema mix from the refrigerator and grind it in a grinder.
* Now make medium sized kebabs out of the mixture.
* Heat oil in a non-stick pan and fry the kebabs on very low heat for 15-20 minutes on each side.
* Make sure the keema is cooked well and both sides of the kebab gets golden brown in colour.
* Once the kebabs are perfectly cooked, transfer them to a serving plate.
Chicken Gilafi Kebab by Executive Chef, Naresh Chinni at The Drunken Botanist
Ingredients:
300g – Chicken mince
50g – Onion (chopped)
50g – Tomatoes (chopped)
50g – Green capsicum (chopped)
30g – Coriander leaves (chopped)
20g – Green chili (chopped)
5g – Salt
20ml – Oil
20g – Cashew
20g – Almonds (peeled)
10g – Mint (chopped)
5g – Red chili powder
5g – Masala powder
5g – Ginger-garlic paste
3g – Cumin powder
10ml – Lemon juice
10ml – Fresh cream
5ml – Kewra water
Method:
* In a grinder, add chicken mince, onion, salt, red chili powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilies, fresh cream, kewra water, cashew and almonds.
* Grind all these ingredients well.
* Skewer the chicken mince on to wooden skewers.
* Take chopped onion, capsicum and coriander leaves in a flat plate.
* Wrap these chopped vegetables around the kebabs.
* Bake them in oven at 180 degree for 8 to 10 minutes.
* Gilafi Kebabs are ready to serve.