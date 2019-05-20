From Kabuli Pulao to Chicken Kebab: Delicious Iftar recipes you can prepare within an hour

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim community observes a fast, or roza as it is popularly known, from dawn till dusk. Followers of the faith eat a meal before sunrise and abstain from eating or drinking water throughout the day. After sunset, they gather for an Iftar meal to break their fast together, right after Maghrib, the call to prayer.

The Iftar evenings usually start with dates and water, followed by juices, and sharbats. But non-vegetarian delicacies constitute a large part of the spread. This Ramadan, we bring you three popular recipes that you can easily prepare within an hour.

Kabuli Pulao by Chef Gajendra at Cafe Bokan

Ingredients:

600g – Mutton

4 cup – Water

Salt as per taste

2 – Onion (cube or slice)

4 – Garlic cloves

10g – Garam masala (whole)

2 – Carrots

1/2 cup – Sugar

1tsp – Cardamom powder

10g – Raisins

10g – Cashew

10g – Almond

10g – Pistachio

4tbsp – Cooking oil

1tbsp – Whole cumin

4 – Green chili

1tbsp – Garlic (chopped)

1tsp – Cumin powder

1tsp – Coriander powder

4 – Green chilies

1/2 cup – Yogurt

2 cups – Mutton stock

700g – Guard rice

Method:

* In a pan, add 3 cups of water, mutton, salt, onion cube, garlic clove, garam masala (5g) and cook until tender. After that remove the foam and separate the mutton stock.

* In a bowl, add water, guard rice and set aside for 20-25 minutes.

* In another pan, add 1 cup of water, carrot, sugar, cardamom powder, raisin, almond, cashew, pistachio and cook for 2-3 minutes, then stir it.

* In another pan, add cooking oil, onion slices, whole cumin, whole garam masala (5g), green chili, and fry until light brown.

* Add chopped garlic, cooked mutton, salt, cumin powder, coriander powder, yogurt and cook for 5 minutes.

* Now add mutton stock, soaked rice and cook until just a little water remains. Then add garnish and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

* Kabuli Pulao is now ready to serve.

Chicken Kebab by Corporate Chef, Vaibhav Bhargava at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients:

500g – Chicken keema

30g – Raw papaya paste

25g – Onion paste

15g – Ginger-garlic paste

5g – Cardamom powder

5g – Red chili powder

15g – Roasted chana powder

5g – Garam masala powder

5g – Mace powder

5g – Coriander powder

10ml – Oil

5g – Salt

Method:

* Wash the chicken keema properly with water. Then marinate the keema with the raw papaya paste, onion paste, ginger-garlic paste, mace powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, chana powder, cardamom powder, salt and keep it refrigerated for an hour.

* After one hour, take out the keema mix from the refrigerator and grind it in a grinder.

* Now make medium sized kebabs out of the mixture.

* Heat oil in a non-stick pan and fry the kebabs on very low heat for 15-20 minutes on each side.

* Make sure the keema is cooked well and both sides of the kebab gets golden brown in colour.

* Once the kebabs are perfectly cooked, transfer them to a serving plate.

Chicken Gilafi Kebab by Executive Chef, Naresh Chinni at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients:

300g – Chicken mince

50g – Onion (chopped)

50g – Tomatoes (chopped)

50g – Green capsicum (chopped)

30g – Coriander leaves (chopped)

20g – Green chili (chopped)

5g – Salt

20ml – Oil

20g – Cashew

20g – Almonds (peeled)

10g – Mint (chopped)

5g – Red chili powder

5g – Masala powder

5g – Ginger-garlic paste

3g – Cumin powder

10ml – Lemon juice

10ml – Fresh cream

5ml – Kewra water

Method:

* In a grinder, add chicken mince, onion, salt, red chili powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, lemon juice, coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilies, fresh cream, kewra water, cashew and almonds.

* Grind all these ingredients well.

* Skewer the chicken mince on to wooden skewers.

* Take chopped onion, capsicum and coriander leaves in a flat plate.

* Wrap these chopped vegetables around the kebabs.

* Bake them in oven at 180 degree for 8 to 10 minutes.

* Gilafi Kebabs are ready to serve.