Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric is in the spotlight: Is it healthier than regular haldi?

Lakadong turmeric, a GI-tagged variety grown in Meghalaya, has once again come into the spotlight after the Union government launched Mission Golden Spice, a ₹175.45-crore initiative aimed at expanding its cultivation and strengthening its presence in global markets.

The announcement has renewed interest in what sets this turmeric apart from the varieties commonly found in Indian kitchens, particularly its naturally high curcumin content, which is often associated with turmeric’s characteristic colour and many of its health-promoting properties.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Announcing the initiative on X, Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia wrote, “A Golden day to launch Mission Golden Spice!” He added, “An absolute pleasure to launch the ₹175.45 crore Lakadong Turmeric Mission Golden Spice along with Hon’ble CM of Meghalaya @SangmaConrad, under @MDoNER_India’s USP initiative.” Highlighting its uniqueness, he said, “With the world’s highest naturally occurring curcumin content, Lakadong Turmeric is globally acclaimed for its exceptional quality, making it one of India’s most distinctive agricultural treasures.”

According to the minister, the mission will “Build a farm-to-global-market ecosystem,” “Expand cultivation to 7,000 hectares,” “Double farmers’ incomes,” “Create 3,000+ women-led jobs,” and “Build a ₹100 crore Lakadong Turmeric economy by FY 2028-29.” He further noted, “Guided by PM @narendramodi ji’s vision, we are building global value chains for the Northeast’s finest products while creating greater value for our farmers.”

According to a press release by the Ministry of Development of North-East Region: “The Mission is designed as a phased, five-year roadmap (2025–2030), to be implemented in two phases — Value Chain Strengthening (Phase 1) followed by Expansion & Scale-up (Phase 2) — for promotion of Meghalaya’s Unique Selling Proposition (USP), the GI-tagged Lakadong Turmeric.”

While Lakadong turmeric is often promoted for its high curcumin content of 7% to 12%, experts say there is much more to understand about its history, nutritional profile, and how it compares with other turmeric varieties before drawing conclusions about its health benefits.

A Golden day to launch Mission Golden Spice! An absolute pleasure to launch the ₹175.45 crore Lakadong Turmeric Mission Golden Spice along with Hon’ble CM of Meghalaya @SangmaConrad, under @MDoNER_India’s USP initiative. With the world’s highest naturally occurring curcumin… pic.twitter.com/1cOK4J8QAt — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 21, 2026

What is Lakadong turmeric?

Alok Singh, expert on food history and science at Diga Organics, tells indianexpress.com, “Lakadong turmeric is often described as having one of the world’s highest naturally occurring curcumin levels, ranging from 7% to 12%.”

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Adding that Lakadong turmeric is deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of the Jaintia community in Meghalaya, where it has been cultivated for generations using indigenous farming practices, Singh says: “The region’s fertile soil, high rainfall, and unique climatic conditions contribute to its exceptional quality and naturally high curcumin levels. Unlike mass-produced turmeric grown primarily for yield, Lakadong turmeric has historically been cultivated on a smaller scale with a focus on preserving local biodiversity and traditional farming knowledge. Its Geographical Indication tag recognises this unique connection between the product, its place of origin, and the cultural heritage of the farming communities.”

Ashlesha Joshi, Fitness Dietician and Nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, informs, “Curcumin is the primary bioactive compound responsible for turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Apart from its higher curcumin content, Lakadong turmeric is valued for its vibrant colour, stronger aroma, and minimal processing, making it a nutritionally superior spice, although its overall health impact still depends on how it is consumed.”

Does higher curcumin mean greater health benefits?

According to Singh, turmeric has been used in Indian culinary traditions for centuries “not because people measured curcumin levels, but because it served multiple purposes in cooking, preservation, and traditional wellness practices.”

Joshi shares that a higher curcumin content means that a smaller quantity of turmeric can provide more of the active compound associated with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. “However, higher curcumin does not automatically guarantee greater health benefits because curcumin is naturally absorbed poorly by the human body. Its effectiveness depends on factors such as how it is consumed, whether it is paired with black pepper, which contains piperine, or healthy fats that improve absorption, as well as an individual’s overall diet and health status. Turmeric should be viewed as one component of a balanced dietary pattern rather than a standalone solution for preventing or treating disease.”

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Should you replace regular turmeric with Lakadong?

Lakadong turmeric can certainly be a good addition to the kitchen, Joshi says, but replacing regular turmeric solely because of its higher curcumin content is not essential for everyone. “The nutritional benefits of turmeric depend on regular consumption as part of a healthy diet rather than on one ingredient alone. Consumers should also avoid viewing Lakadong turmeric as a medicinal substitute or miracle food. Those with gallbladder disease, people taking blood-thinning medications, or individuals considering high-dose turmeric supplements should consult a healthcare professional before increasing their intake.”

Singh suggests that consumers should “purchase Lakadong turmeric from trusted brands, farmer cooperatives, or certified sellers that clearly mention its Geographical Indication status and source from Meghalaya.” He notes that the GI tag is important because it protects both authenticity and the livelihoods of traditional farming communities. “As demand grows through initiatives like Mission Golden Spice, supporting genuine producers helps preserve the region’s agricultural heritage while ensuring that consumers receive the authentic product rather than generic turmeric marketed under the Lakadong name.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.