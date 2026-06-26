How Suriya’s family inspired Jyotika’s traditional morning routine

Jyotika once spoke about her traditional outlook towards life, inspired by her marriage to actor Suriya. The System actor told Galatta.com in 2024, “Suriya’s family is very real, very down to Earth, and still follows the village traditions. In general, the atmosphere in the South is more grounded and traditional. I kept watching them, and you become a part of the culture and tradition. I am more of a South Indian at heart. I sleep by 9.30 pm, and I am up at 6 am. It’s just gotten into my blood. All your humility comes from the people around you and what you learn from life. I have largely learnt a lot from Suriya’s family.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Intrigued by her take on having a routine, we asked an expert about the benefits of how important it is.

Dr Aniruddha More, consultant neurologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said that sleep is not just rest for the brain; it is active maintenance. “During sleep, the brain clears metabolic waste, consolidates memory, regulates emotions, and restores neural networks. A regular sleep-and-wake schedule helps keep the body clock, or circadian rhythm, in sync. People who stick to consistent sleep times often report better focus, mood, and energy throughout the day,” said Dr More.

What’s your wake-up routine like? (Photo: Freepik) What’s your wake-up routine like? (Photo: Freepik)

Does waking up early have unique health benefits?

Waking up early is only beneficial if a person gets enough sleep. “The real goal is not waking up at 5 am or 6 am, but ensuring 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep. You cannot make up for sleep deprivation by simply waking up early. What matters most is consistency and adequate rest,” Dr More emphasised.

Can irregular sleep affect brain health in the long run?

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Yes, affirmed Dr More. “Chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to problems with concentration, poor memory, mood issues, and a higher risk of conditions like hypertension, obesity, and diabetes. New research suggests that long-term sleep disruption may also increase the risk of neurodegenerative disorders later in life.”

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What are some simple habits people can adopt for better sleep?

Keeping a regular sleep schedule, limiting screen time before bed, avoiding heavy meals late at night, and getting natural sunlight in the morning can greatly improve sleep quality. “Sleep should be viewed as a crucial part of health, just like nutrition and exercise,” said Dr More.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.