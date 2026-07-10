Jyotika bats for protein after a certain age: ‘You need to take 1 gram…’

Tamil actor Jyotika recently shared her views on protein, stating that it is good after a certain age. “Protein is good. You need to take 1 gram of protein per bodyweight. It’s very important for women. Which form you want to take it in is your choice. Whether you want to have some non-vegetarian food like chicken or eggs, or vegetarian ones like protein shakes, is your choice. But I think protein is required after an age,” said Jyotika in a conversation with Tweak India.

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