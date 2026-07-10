Jyotika bats for protein after a certain age: ‘You need to take 1 gram…’

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Tamil actor Jyotika recently shared her views on protein, stating that it is good after a certain age. “Protein is good. You need to take 1 gram of protein per bodyweight. It’s very important for women. Which form you want to take it in is your choice. Whether you want to have some non-vegetarian food like chicken or eggs, or vegetarian ones like protein shakes, is your choice. But I think protein is required after an age,” said Jyotika in a conversation with Tweak India.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said as we grow older, the body naturally starts losing muscle mass and strength, a process known as age-related muscle loss. “This can begin as early as our 30s and tends to accelerate after 50. Protein becomes especially important because it helps preserve muscle, supports bone health, aids recovery and keeps the immune system functioning well. Many adults, particularly women, often fall short of their daily protein needs without realising it,” said Sheikh.
Why does protein become more important with age?
Ageing muscles do not respond to protein as efficiently as they did in younger years. “This means older adults need a slightly higher protein intake to maintain the same muscle mass and strength. Adequate protein, combined with regular physical activity, can help people stay active, independent and energetic as they age,” said Sheikh.
How much protein should adults consume daily?
Requirements vary depending on age, body weight, activity levels, and health conditions. “A healthy adult generally needs around 0.8-1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. For older adults, the requirement may go up to 1.0-1.2 grams per kilogram, especially if they are physically active or recovering from illness,” said Sheikh.
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What are some easy ways to increase protein intake in an Indian diet?
Protein can be included through everyday foods such as dals, beans, chana, paneer, curd, milk, soy products, eggs, fish, and lean meats. “Instead of consuming most of the protein in one meal, it is better to spread it across breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Small changes like adding curd to meals, including sprouts in snacks, or having eggs at breakfast can make a meaningful difference,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.