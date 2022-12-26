Juhi Parmar shares ‘soul satisfying’ moong dal soup recipe to keep you warm

During winter, we often crave something warm, nutritious, and filling. But instead of having cups and cups of tea and coffee, how about satiating your craving in a healthy way? If that is something that excites you, we have got you covered.

Juhi Parmar, who keeps sharing interesting hacks and tips on Instagram, shared a recipe for a soup that is not only easy to prepare but is nutritious as well. The moong dal soup is packed with the goodness of dal and veggies besides some spices to enhance its taste.

“With the winter setting in, it’s that time of the year when warm soups and a hot cup of hot chocolate is soothing as ever. So here I am sharing another simple recipe, it’s healthy, nutritious, and also yummy! Great for kids and for grown-ups too!!,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

Besides being easy to digest, this dal soup is rich in protein and fibre, and can be had every day. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, packed with amino acids, moong dal has lower phytic acid (an antinutrient that blocks the digestion of protein content) than other legumes and cereals, making it a more bioavailable source of protein. “Is is also easily digestible – which it is less likely to create flatulence, making it, quite literally, a comfort food!” she mentioned in a post on Instagram.

So, without much ado, let’s take you through the ingredients and method of the recipe.

Ingredients

*1 cup soaked moong dal

*1 onion

*1 tomato

*1 carrot

*3-4 garlic cloves

*1 pinch of turmeric

*2-3 cups water

*Salt to taste

Method

*Put all the ingredients in a pressure cooker and cook for 3-4 whistles

*Take out the ingredients and let them cool down

*Now, grind the ingredients and strain the mixture

*Add lemon juice and black pepper, as per the taste. Enjoy!

Would you like to try this recipe?

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!