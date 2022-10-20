scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Juhi Parmar’s Hakka noodles recipe is perfect for when hunger pangs strike

Cooking can be a therapeutic process but only when it's not too challenging, the actor wrote on Instagram

juhi parmarJuhi shares hakka noodles recipe (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram)

There are certain childhood-favourite dishes that continue to make us nostalgic and feel like a warm hug every time we consume them. One such immensely popular and liked dish is Hakka noodles which many of us devoured during birthday parties and special occasions. We may have grown up but the love for this Indo-Chinese meal is still intact. So, how about satiating your hunger pangs with easy-to-make Hakka noodles, straight from the kitchen of Juhi Parmar?

The actor, recently, took to Instagram and said that cooking can be a therapeutic process but only when it’s not too challenging. “So here I am making something that’s a favourite in our house, especially for Samairra. Hakka noodles are easy to make and a quick fun meal. So why don’t you try this out and let me know how it turns out.”

Take a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar) 

Here’s how you can dish out Hakka noodles at home in a few simple steps.

Ingredients

*Olive oil
*Chopped garlic
*Chopped mix vegetables of your choice (Juhi used onion, spring onion, capsicum, carrot, French beans and cabbage)
*Salt and pepper to taste
*Sauces – dark soy sauce, vinegar and red chilli sauce
*Boiled noodles

ALSO READ |Satisfy your sweet tooth with this ‘no-oven’ Nutella cake (recipe inside)

Method

*Heat oil and add chopped garlic to it.
*Once it is golden brown, add all the vegetables together.
*Cook for two to three minutes on high flame.
*Mix all the sauces as per your taste in a bowl and add to the pan.
*Add salt and pepper as per your taste.
*Add boiled noodles.
*Give it a mix and cook for a minute or two.

Your “simple yet delicious” hakka noodles are ready!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 07:00:33 pm
Next Story

UAE knock Namibia out of T20 WC with historic win

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2022, Diwali 2022 shopping, Diwali 2022 preparations, Diwali 2022 photographs, Diwali purchases, Diwali shopping, photos of Diwali diyas, preparations for Diwali 2022, shopping for diyas lanterns, indian express news
Diwali 2022: How people are preparing for the festival of lights
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement