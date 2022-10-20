Juhi Parmar’s Hakka noodles recipe is perfect for when hunger pangs strike

There are certain childhood-favourite dishes that continue to make us nostalgic and feel like a warm hug every time we consume them. One such immensely popular and liked dish is Hakka noodles which many of us devoured during birthday parties and special occasions. We may have grown up but the love for this Indo-Chinese meal is still intact. So, how about satiating your hunger pangs with easy-to-make Hakka noodles, straight from the kitchen of Juhi Parmar?

The actor, recently, took to Instagram and said that cooking can be a therapeutic process but only when it’s not too challenging. “So here I am making something that’s a favourite in our house, especially for Samairra. Hakka noodles are easy to make and a quick fun meal. So why don’t you try this out and let me know how it turns out.”

Here’s how you can dish out Hakka noodles at home in a few simple steps.

Ingredients

*Olive oil

*Chopped garlic

*Chopped mix vegetables of your choice (Juhi used onion, spring onion, capsicum, carrot, French beans and cabbage)

*Salt and pepper to taste

*Sauces – dark soy sauce, vinegar and red chilli sauce

*Boiled noodles

Method

*Heat oil and add chopped garlic to it.

*Once it is golden brown, add all the vegetables together.

*Cook for two to three minutes on high flame.

*Mix all the sauces as per your taste in a bowl and add to the pan.

*Add salt and pepper as per your taste.

*Add boiled noodles.

*Give it a mix and cook for a minute or two.

Your “simple yet delicious” hakka noodles are ready!

