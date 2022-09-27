scorecardresearch
This Navratri, try Juhi Parmar’s ‘quick, simple and delicious recipe’ for sabudana ki khichdi

Add some delightful flavours to your Navratri celebrations with this super easy recipe

Juhi ParmarTry this tasty sabudana recipe (Source: Juhi Pamar, Instagram /Unsplash)

Navratri is being celebrated with great vigour and joy across the country. During this time, Hindu devotees offer prayers and worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Many also observe a fast and consume only a selected variety of foods, one of the most common being ‘sabudana ki khichdi.’ As such, if you are looking for an easy recipe for sabudana khichdi, Juhi Parmar has got your back.

“A beautiful festive time is coming up and with it, so many changes are coming,” she captioned her Instagram post, adding, “some of us don’t eat onion garlic, others don’t eat non-veg and some fast for all nine days.” The actor then went on to share a “quick, simple and delicious recipe for sabudana ki khichdi.” Check it out below:

Ingredients

*Sabudana
*Roasted peanuts
*Ghee
*Potatoes
*Green chillies
*Powdered sugar
*Coriander powder

 

Recipe-

*Take 1 cup-soaked sabudana
*Add red powder (as per taste)
*Add salt (as per taste)
*Add roasted peanuts (coarse powder)
*Mix all of the above
*Next, heat 2-3 tbsp ghee in a pan
*Add boiled potatoes, green chillies, sabudana, and powdered sugar to the pan. Sautee a bit.

*Add lime juice, coriander powder, mix and enjoy!

Add some delightful flavours to your Navratri celebrations!

