Thursday, September 09, 2021
Ganesh Chaturthi special: Juhi Parmar makes quick, no-sugar modaks (recipe inside)

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 4:00:02 pm
juhi parmar, easy recipe, modak recipes, how to make modaks quickly, modak recipe, ganesh chaturthi recipes, easy ganesh chaturthi recipe, no sugar modaks,Juhi Parmar's modak recipe looks quick and easy. (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram)

With Ganesh Chaturthi all set to begin from September 10 this year, there is festive spirit in the air. And like almost every festival, Ganesh Utsav is also incomplete without sweets, especially modaks that are considered to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite.

So if you also plan to welcome Bappa with his favourite sweet, then look no further than actor Juhi Parmar’s Instagram where she has shared a modak recipe that can be made in a jiffy.

“Ganpati Bappa is about to come home and with him so are lots of sweets and modaks. So, here I am sharing a no-sugar quick and instant modak recipe with you!” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

How to make it?

Ingredients

Dates
Walnuts
Almonds
Cashews
Cinnamon powder
Modak mould
Ghee

Method

*De-seed and grind dates.
*Lightly roast dry fruits and then coarsely grind them.
*Mix with ground dates.
*Add cinnamon powder. Mix well.
*Apply little ghee in the modak mould.
*Put the prepared mixture in the mould and fill it properly.
*Modak is ready.

Would you like to try this recipe?

