Ganesh Chaturthi special: Juhi Parmar makes quick, no-sugar modaks (recipe inside)

With Ganesh Chaturthi all set to begin from September 10 this year, there is festive spirit in the air. And like almost every festival, Ganesh Utsav is also incomplete without sweets, especially modaks that are considered to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Simple tips to make soft modaks

So if you also plan to welcome Bappa with his favourite sweet, then look no further than actor Juhi Parmar’s Instagram where she has shared a modak recipe that can be made in a jiffy.

“Ganpati Bappa is about to come home and with him so are lots of sweets and modaks. So, here I am sharing a no-sugar quick and instant modak recipe with you!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

How to make it?

Ingredients

Dates

Walnuts

Almonds

Cashews

Cinnamon powder

Modak mould

Ghee

Method

*De-seed and grind dates.

*Lightly roast dry fruits and then coarsely grind them.

*Mix with ground dates.

*Add cinnamon powder. Mix well.

*Apply little ghee in the modak mould.

*Put the prepared mixture in the mould and fill it properly.

*Modak is ready.

Would you like to try this recipe?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!