Malaika Arora’s mother shares recipe for fish curry, says daughters and Kareena Kapoor Khan love it

Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce Arora frequently shares cooking videos on her Instagram. Recently, she shared a video of fish curry and added that this dish is enjoyed by her daughters Malaika and Amrita Arora, and also by Kareena Kapoor Khan. “I love to see people who really enjoy digging in and relishing my cooking. That’s what I love about my daughters @malaikaaroraofficial and @amuaroraofficial , as well their BFF @kareenakapoorkhan They all tuck into food, but ensure they work it off. This is a fish curry that Kareena loves, which I would like to share with you all (sic),” she wrote.

To know more about the recipe, read on.

Ingredients

For the curry

One big to medium-sized pomfret One bowl of grated coconut 5-6 Kashmiri red chilies and 3-4 Pandi chilies One medium-sized onion (chopped into pieces) Coriander seeds Cumin seeds 6-7 cloves of garlic 2 tsp peppercorns 1 raw mango Drumsticks Bhindi (cut the head and make a thin slice through each of them) Triphala (remove the seeds) Tamarind Salt to taste Cooking oil



Tadka

*Mustard seeds

*Curry leaves

*2-4 green chilies

Preparation

1. With the fish cleaned, slice it into medium-sized curry-cut pieces.

2. Grind the garlic, chilies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, chopped onion, coconut and tamarind into a nice and fine paste.

3. Chop the dry mango into slices, with the skin.

Method

1. In a kadai, add 2 tablespoons of oil. When the oil is slightly heated, add the tadka ingredients into it. Allow these ingredients to fry well.

2. Now, add the ground masala paste into the pan. After that, add the pieces of drumstick into it as well and let this cook for five minutes. While the drumstick is cooking, add the triphala. Cook this on medium-high heat.

3. Five minutes after this, add some salt. Then, add the sliced mango to the gravy and let it cook for another five minutes.

4. Once the gravy comes to a nice and vigorous boil, reduce the heat and check for salt once again.

5. Now, add the pieces of sliced fish into the kadai one by one. After adding the fish, add chopped bhindi to the gravy, too, and give the curry a gentle stir. Let all the pieces of bhindi and fish be soaked well in the gravy.

6. Increase the heat once again and let the curry come to a boil. Continue to cook the fish for the next seven minutes.

7. Turn off the stove and transfer the curry into a bowl.

She also shared that her mother “made the most amazing fish curries.” “The temptation to dive right in and taste the succulent fish, slurp up the spicy tangy curry, used to be too much. My mom used to whack my hand away (of course she gave me a large spoonful to taste; I was her pet😊), and tell me to wait. We always ate fish curries the next day, as all the flavours had mixed well in the curry as well as into the fish. Try it out thus way. Trust me, the curry tastes 😋 amazing next day,” she added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle