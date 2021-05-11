Malaika Arora’s mom shares recipe for a delicious snack from Kerala

Childhood brings wonderful memories of family, fun and food. Taking us back to her childhood, while recalling her Kerala roots, was none other than actor Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce who loves sharing lesser-known recipes that one can easily try at home.

The avid Instagrammer recently wrote an ode to her mother and shared how she used to whip up a delicious and nutritious snack in no time, which became her favourite.

“Mother- Thy name is love. Today was a nostalgic moment for me, as I took a trip down memory lane. Stepped back into time, remembering my childhood days, remembering the carefree times spent with my sisters. My Amma seemed like a wizard, conjuring up some of the most amazing delicacies for us hungry kids when we returned from school. From sugiyan, vadais, kozhukattai, dosas, paal pidi…she knew how to fill rumbling bellies.”

She went on to introduce her fans to a snack called Avalose Podi that her mother used to make.

“This is basically rice flour roasted with coconut to which sugar or jaggery is added. It’s much like the North Indian sattu made with whole wheat flour,” she said.

She also described the taste of the snack. “Do you remember eating spoonfuls of Horlicks with a little sugar? That’s what this is like. My two sisters and I would sit on the verandah with a bowl of Avalose podi in one hand and a banana in the other. Sometimes we would mash the banana into the podi, other times it was a spoonful of podi and a bite of banana. I loved the crunchy coconut bits and sugar crystals,” she said.

Excited to try it?

Here’s your recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Rice powder

1 cup – Fresh grated coconut

½ cup – Sugar

1tsp – Grated dry ginger powder

Method

*Dry roast the rice flour and coconut together on a medium flame.

*Once the colour turns a little creamy, add grated ginger.

*Now reduce flame to low and roast the mix to a golden colour.

*You need to keep stirring continuously to prevent the flour from burning.

*Once the mix has turned golden in colour, switch off the flame and add the sugar. Mix well.

*Some of the sugar will melt because of the heat from the flour, but you will still have crunchy crystals remaining. Cool completely and store in an airtight jar. “You can eat this by itself or have it with ripe bananas. Either way it’s delicious,” said Arora.

Note:

You may also use jaggery to replace the sugar. Try and use jaggery powder. Remember to add the jaggery powder after the podi has cooled completely, else it will melt and the podi will be lumpy.

What memories do you have of your mother cooking?

