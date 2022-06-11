Joshi House restaurant in Mumbai to host Michelin Star dining experience with chefs Suvir Saran and Vardaan Marwah

Joshi House restaurant, located in Pali Naka, Bandra in Mumbai, is famous for serving a host of world cuisines – Italian, European and Indian, among others. And now, the eatery is all set to host its first Michelin Star dining experience with chefs Suvir Saran and Vardaan Marwah on June 15 and 16.

The two-day pop-up event will give diners a glimpse into chef Suvir‘s approachable style of fine dining that has “helped him demystify Indian cuisine in America”. “His culinary philosophy — ‘American Masala’ — integrates the cuisines of Indian, American, and other world cultures, exalting each one’s distinct character yet melding them in his signature style that is wholly delicious and instantly recognisable and celebrated,” the restaurant said.

Talking about the much-awaited food event, chef Suvir told indianexpress.com, “At the Jaipur Literature Festival in the Maldives, Anandita De interviewed me about my book ‘Instamatic’ which is about photographs and reflection that I had clicked and written. We realised that she and I share a deep connection with food and how food can heal and inspire people in ways that little else does in life. We shared how easy it was to find disparate people from warring cultures across deeply fraught divides and barriers, created by humans and geography. One could have them united at the table that as they broke bread, they smiled, lost their differences and became one in enjoyment in pleasure.”

That’s what the restaurant and the chef are set out to do next week as Suvir hopes to “give back to Mumbai two nights of rich memories, deeply delicious flavours, and a comforting taste that shows us the power of food and humanity, trumping all that divides us, in a beautiful plurality and collegiality of human existence”.

Conceptualised and hosted by luxe event curator Anandita De, owner of ADEConsultants, the event will take place at two time slots – 7 pm and 9:30 pm.

“In Anandita De and Suren Joshi of Joshi House, Mumbai, I found partners who appreciate those little details and nuances about life, living, eating and sharing that make it possible for us to live a life and also find in it, moments of indulgence that give us a little break from the madness and rut of life to be recharged by food,” Saran said.

He will be joined by chef Vardaan Marwaah, partner of American Masala, who is “excited to bring progressive Indian food to Mumbai, which has a bit of nostalgia and inspirations” from his travels with Saran.

On his collaboration with Vardaan, Suvir added, “My chef-partner Vardaan Marwah is a young man full of promise, brimming with hopes and incredible talent. He and I hope to leave the people of Mumbai with rich memories that they want more of. We want the city to become a place where we visit often with deeply delicious food.”

