Planning a trip to Jordan? Here are some food options that one should not miss

Food has always been an important part of a trip especially if you are exploring a different country. Often travellers have this dilemma of exploring new cuisine at the same time looking out for their prefered taste and flavour. So, if you are planning a visit to Jordan which is situated in the heart of the Arabian Desert we have got some must-haves of this region.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is an oasis of stability and peace in the Middle East. From the hustle and bustle of the capital Amman to the southern desert, Jordan is awash with biblical, historical and cultural significance. Their iconic landmarks include the panoramic views from Mount Nebo, the rose-red city of Petra, the therapeutic waters of the Dead Ses, Aqaba on the Red Sea and Wadi Rum – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Moreover, Indian passport holders can avail of ‘Visa on arrival’ in Jordan making it an easy trip.

Food is one of the key aspects of Jordanian culture. There’s an old saying, “Even when you’re full, you can still always eat 40 more bites of food” and the locals live by this quote. In addition, food is commonly used by Jordanians to express their hospitality and generosity, food is served with great pride irrespective of how modest their means maybe. Typically, a ‘Jordanian invitation’ means that you are expected to bring nothing and eat everything. Most of the celebrations in Jordan are exceptionally diverse in nature and quite festive at the same time. Each festivity is marked with dishes, spread out and served to the guests.

Here is a list of suggestions for the food items that one should not miss when in Jordan.

Mezze Platter

Mezze is a Persian word which means “to taste”. As the name indicates, you get to ‘taste’ a variety of food in a platter. The highlights of which are Falafel, Hummus, Labneh and meat kebabs.

Limonana

Also known as Frozen Mint Lemonade, Limonana is a popular summer drink of Jordan, made from freshly-squeezed lemon, spearmint leaves and ice. Although it’s super simple to make, there is a trick to it; the key to the perfect Limonana is in the ratio of lemon to sugar to water.

Mansaf

The traditional Jordanian dish- Mansaf, is made of lamb cooked in a sauce of fermented dried yoghurt and served with rice or bulgur.

Manakish

Manakish, a popular food in Jordan consists of rolled dough topped with thyme, cheese, or ground meat and is similar to a pizza.

Kanafeh

Kanafeh is a traditional dessert made with thin noodle-like pastry, or alternatively, fine semolina dough, soaked in sweet, sugar-based syrup, and typically layered with gooey melted cheese the combination of sweet and salty makes it a treat to remember.

Arabic coffee

Al-Qahwa, the Arabic coffee is made from coffee beans roasted and then flavoured with cardamom, which makes this traditional beverage an all-time favourite in Jordan. It is often served with dates or candied fruit.