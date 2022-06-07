Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant ‘Varanasi’ in Birmingham

Johnny Depp, who has been in the news owing to his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, celebrated the verdict by enjoying a hearty meal at ‘Varanasi’, an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, UK. According to numerous reports, the actor spent over $62,000 (roughly Rs 48.1 lakh).

The actor was joined by guitarist Jeff Beck, with whom he has recently announced a new album. The duo, who have been performing concerts in the country, reportedly made the restaurant close its door to the public on Sunday night as 20 other friends joined them. Depp and his friends arrived at the Indian eatery around 7 pm, following which the restaurant was closed to other customers.

The restaurant took to Instagram to share pictures of Depp’s visit, and wrote, “The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp @johnnydepp and Jeff Becks @jeffbeckofficial! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant!”

“We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people,” Mohammed Hussain, Operations Director of Varanasi told MailOnline. “I was shocked and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up. But then his security team arrived, checked out the restaurant and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners.”

“He was a very lovely, down to earth bloke who spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family and was happy to pose for pictures with them. You would never have thought that he was such a big star. He had a lot of time for us all,” he added.

According to Hussian, the cooks at the restaurant prepared a special banquet for Depp and his group. It included starters such as shish kebabs, chicken tikka and tandoori king prawns. The main course consisted of butter chicken, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and king prawn bhuna. These were accompanied by naans, rice and salad.

They finished off their meals with desserts including panna cotta and cheesecake. According to the news outlet, the bill for the whole evening was a whopping £50,000 or Rs 48.6 lakh, which was paid by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Varanasi is a fine dining Indian restaurant in Birmingham, offering authentic Indian cuisine within a grand Indian palace-themed venue. It features several private dining rooms as well as three cocktail bars, with a seating capacity of 350 people.

“With each detail carefully considered, from the incense sticks, the beautiful décor and the tasteful bites, Varanasi offers a truly immersive experience like no other,” the restaurant’s website stated.

