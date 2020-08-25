John Legend cooks kid-friendly chicken tenders; try this simple recipe

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of husband John Legend cooking. (Source: chrissyteigen/Instagram)

John Legend is not just a singing sensation; turns out, he is a cooking enthusiast too. The All of Me singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen recently posted a video on her YouTube channel, in which he is seen cooking chicken tenders for his kids.

“John’s fried chicken will always hold a very special place in my heart, but sometimes we need to change things up. These fried chicken tenders are a delicious, easy dinner the whole family will love — the kids really love these — and they only take 10 minutes to cook!” Teigen captioned the YouTube post.

Explaining the recipe, she added, “John marinates the chicken in seasoned buttermilk, which is crucial, as it helps pack in all the flavor into the chicken before frying. He also likes to add a little buttermilk to the flour and spices, which gives the breading extra texture for more craggly bits, aka that super crunchy coating. Even though this recipe is kid-friendly, it still is so flavorful and crispy.”

Watch the full video:

How to make chicken tenders

Follow this recipe, courtesy Teigen’s blog Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

Ingredients

For buttermilk marinade

2 pounds – Chicken tenderloins or boneless chicken breasts, sliced into 1½ inches thick, tender-sized pieces

1 cup – Buttermilk

1½ tsp – Garlic powder

1 tsp – Cayenne pepper

1 tbsp – Seasoning salt

For breading

Oil for frying

2 cups – Flour

2 tsp – Baking powder

1 tbsp – Seasoning salt

1 tsp – Cayenne pepper

¼ cup – Buttermilk

Method

*In a large bowl, put the chicken tenders along with a cup of buttermilk, garlic powder, cayenne, and seasoning salt. Use your hands to thoroughly coat the chicken. Cover tightly and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight to marinate.

* Pour enough oil into a cast iron pan so that it is about ¾ inch deep. Heat over medium-high heat.

* While the oil heats up, whisk together the flour, baking powder, seasoning salt and cayenne. Then whisk in the ¼ cup buttermilk; it should look flaky and not totally smooth.

*Line a baking sheet with tin foil for easy cleanup. Remove chicken from the fridge. Use a fork to dunk the chicken in the breading so it is fully coated, put on the prepared baking tray, and repeat with remaining tenders.

*When the oil is hot, carefully put the chicken in the pan (don’t crowd the pan—you’ll probably have to work in two batches). Cook, turning once, until the tenders are golden brown, about 10 minutes per batch. If the tenders are browning too fast, turn down the heat a bit so they have a chance to cook all the way through. Transfer the cooked tenders to a paper towel-lined plate.

*Use a small fine-mesh strainer or sieve to carefully remove any breading bits from the oil of the first batch; bring the oil back up to temp and cook the second batch. Serve chicken tenders with a dip.

When are you trying this?

