When Jennifer Aniston ate the same kind of salad for 10 years while filming ‘FRIENDS’

Unlike the indecisive character she played on the show FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston has been pretty steady in real life, especially when it comes to her diet. In the course of shooting for the hit sitcom, which ran for 10 years, the actor reportedly ate the same kind of food: a salad.

The revelation was made by her close friend and co-star on the show Courtney Cox, who said that just like Rachel Green — who valued health and wellness — Aniston also stayed true to her diet.

The actor revealed in an old interview given to Los Angeles Times that she and her co-stars would eat “lunch together every single day for 10 years”. “It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what. She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?” she was quoted as saying.

While the show ended many years ago, the relevance and popularity of it continues, with fans from around the world still celebrating the six main characters.

According to an Independent report, Aniston had even shared a “slightly altered version” of the salad with the Living Proof Instagram account — one that included “bulgur, onion, parsley, mint, chopped pistachio nuts, diced cucumber, chickpeas, and feta cheese”.

Now, this salad seems to have gone viral again, as it was picked up on the video-sharing app TikTok and also Instagram. Called the ‘Jennifer Aniston Salad’, netizens have suddenly been tossing up their own levelled-up versions of the healthy food item.

Eating Healthy, an Instagram account, shared the recipe — in case you are considering making one for yourself, too, while you have a rerun of the show; check it out:

Recipe

Serves: 3-4

– 3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat (I made 1 cup uncooked)

– 2-3 chopped mini cucumber

– 1/2 cup chopped parsley

– 1/2 cup chopped mint

– 1/3 cup chopped red onion

– 1/2 cup chopped pistachios

– 2 cups chickpeas

– Juice of 1 lemon

– 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

– Salt and pepper

– 1/2 cup crumbled feta

“Combine everything together and enjoy!”

In a 2016 interview, however, Aniston had told Elle, “When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites. I sprinkle a little coconut oil on it. Sometimes, I’ll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana or I’ll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end.”

In 2019, while promoting the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, the 53-year-old had also shared that she followed the intermittent fasting plan: “I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” she was quoted as telling Radio Times. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.”

We wonder if she continues these food habits, and if we should get inspired by her into eating healthy and clean.

