Jennifer Aniston eats only ‘one chip’ when she is stressed

Jennifer Aniston maintains a very strict diet and hardly gives in to temptations. In a recent interview, she revealed that she restricts herself to only one potato chip when she is stressed.
In an interview with InStyle for its September issue, the 52-year-old talked about the lack of cheat meals in her diet routine. The Friends star shared that in moments of stress, she does not turn to a tub of ice cream or pizza. “A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch,” Aniston was quoted as saying.
When the magazine editor-in-chief Laura Brown asked her, “Just one chip?”, the actor confirmed it, adding the level of moderation was “annoying”. “Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying. Can you feel my contempt ooze through the screen?”
In the case of alcohol too, Aniston maintains self-control — her go-to drink is either “margarita–clean, no sugar–or a dirty martini.” “I only have two to three drinks, tops, and I don’t do exotic. When someone asks: ‘Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?’ No, I would not,” she said.
The actor also shared that she tries to work out every single day, mostly Pilates. “I need some kind of movement, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day on a trampoline,” she said.
