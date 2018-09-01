Janmashtami Vrat recipes: From sabudana kheer to akhrot kebab, here’s a ready guide

Try out this amazing Janmashtami vrat recipes. Try out this amazing Janmashtami vrat recipes.

Janmashtami is the festival of food, fun and devotion. Celebrated as the birthday of Krishna, devotees worship the Lord and also fast during the day. They partake in selective food ingredients during the fast as they believe it will bring them closer to God.

If you’re also fasting this Janmashtami, here is a quick and easy guide to preparing delicious delicacies.

Sabudana Kheer

By The Time Machine

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Sabudana (tapioca or pearl saga)

2 cups – Organic milk

4- 5 tbsp – Unrefined cane sugar

4 – 5 – Green cardamoms, husked and crushed in a mortar-pestle to a semi-fine powder

2 cups – Water

2 tbsp – Cashews, chopped

½ tbsp – Raisins

3 – 4 – Saffron strands

Method

* Wash and soak sabudana for about 15 minutes to few hours. Add one cup water to the pot and cook till completely done. It should turn soft.

* Pour milk into the pot and cook, allowing it to thicken.

* Add elaichi powder and stir.

* Add sugar or jaggery syrup. Stir and switch off.

* Garnish sabudana kheer with cashew nuts and raisins. Serve chilled.

Nariyal Laddoo

By Priyal Podder, Pari’s World

Ingredients

1 – Fresh coconut, grated

1/2 tbsp – Powder sugar

1 pinch – Cardamom powder

20g – Yellow khoya/mewa

Method

* Mix all the ingredients and let them cook on a low flame for 15 minutes.

* Check the mixture by rolling a little in your hand in a ball shape.

* Take the mixture off the heat and let it cool for five to ten minutes.

* Grease your hand with a little ghee and shape the laddoos softly but firmly.

Sendhav Namak Potato

By The Time Machine

Ingredients

6 – Potatoes

1 – Loki

1 tsp – Jeera

Sendhav namak as per taste

1 tbsp – Desi ghee

Green coriander

1 – Tomato

Peanuts

Method

* Heat a pressure cooker. Boil the potatoes and mash them. Pour the ghee in the cooker and add jeera too.

* Add potatoes, sendha namak, peanuts as well as tomato. Mix it well and sauté for 30 minutes.

* Stuff the paste made in loki and cover the cooker. Cook under pressure till one to two whistles are given out.

* Open the lid when the pressure reduces. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Akhrot Kebabs

By Lazeez Affaire Cannaught Place, New Delhi

Ingredients

2 tsp – Refined oil

1 tsp – Ginger paste

1 tsp – Green chilli, choppped

1/4 cup – Walnuts, chopped and boiled

1/4 cup – Green beans

1 1/2 tbsp – Powdered cashews

2 pinches – Salt

1/2 tsp – Powdered turmeric

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tbsp – Khoya

1/2 cup – Grated banana

1 pinch – Salt

1 pinch – Crushed black pepper

1/4 cup – Potato, grated and boiled

1 tbsp – Grated paneer

1/2 tbsp – Powdered almonds

1/2 tbsp – Powdered walnuts

1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Refined oil

Method

* In a pan, add oil, ginger paste, finely chopped green chilies, boiled and chopped walnuts, chopped French beans, cashew nut powder, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, mawa and mix.

* In another bowl, add grated raw banana, salt, crushed black pepper, boiled and grated potato, grated paneer, almond and walnut powder, red chilli powder and mix well.

* Mix together both the mixtures.

* Take a portion of the mixture and make a tikki. Add oil in a pan and pan sear the tikki from both sides.

* Once cooked, serve on a plate and garnish with coriander leaves.

Dhaniya Panjiri

By Priyal Podder, Pari’s World

Ingredients

150g – Coriander powder/ Dhaniya

80g – Sugar, powdered

1tbsp – Ghee

40g – Dry coconut, grated

1/2 tsp – Almond, sliced

1 1/2 tsp – Edible gum

1 pinch – Ajwain

1 pinch – Cardamom, powdered

Method

* Heat a pan and add ghee in it.

* Now, add edible gum, fry it for two minutes on low flame.

* Then add sliced almonds and ajwain, fry it for a few seconds.

* Now, add coriander powder and coconut powder and fry for two to three minutes.

* Switch off the flame and let it cool for two minutes.

* Now add powdered sugar and cardamom powder as well and mix it thoroughly.

* Dhaniya Panjiri is ready to serve.

Sweet Potato and Barley Pancake

By Chanchal, executive chef, The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

For pancake

1 cup – Whole barley flour

1 cup – Sweet potato mash (baked or boiled with salt, sugar and cinnamon stick)

2 tbsp – Granulated sugar

1 tbsp – Baking powder

¼ tsp – Salt

2 tbsp – Soft butter

3 tbsp – Canola oil

2 cups – Milk

For banana blossom bhaji

1 – Banana blossom, cleaned and chopped

½ cup – Mix nuts (cashew, almond and pistachio)

1 tbsp – Ginger paste

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 tbsp – Panch phoron

1 pinch – Asafoetida (hing)

4 – Cloves, crushed

1 tbsp – Jaggery

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

For farali coriander chutney

1 ½ cup – Green coriander leaves

3 – Green chilly

¼ – Fresh coconut

1 – Lemon for juice

1 tsp – Maple syrup

Rock salt to taste

Method

* In a medium bowl, combine barley flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

* In a smaller bowl, combine butter, oil and milk. Stir liquid mixture into the flour mixture just until combined. Ladle onto hot, lightly greased griddle with the size of a 10cm wide pancake.

* Before the bubbles appear, put the sweet potato crumbles and flip over to brown the other side.

For Bhaji

* Heat a saucepan with oil, add panch phoron and mustard and leave it to crackle for 10 seconds.

* Add hing, ginger paste and fry till they turn translucent. Once it is done, add the chopped florets without water.

* Add nuts and also salt to taste. Give it a toss, add jaggery, turmeric and saute until the florets soften and get cooked.

* You can sprinkle some water and cover it with a lid. Make sure you keep sautéing so that it does not get stuck at the bottom of the pan.

For chutney

* Wash the coriander leaves very well and roughly chop for easy grinding. Put all the ingredients with a few pieces of ice cubes to keep it chilled so it does not lose its colour.

* Grind it into the smooth paste.

* On a plate, place some chutney and spread. On top of it, put some bhaji then the pancake and continue the same steps to make three layers and serve hot with a bowl of bhaji and bowl of farali coriander chutney.

