Janmashtami 2019 Special: Delicious desserts you can enjoy on Lord Krishna’s birthday

Janmashtami is a widely celebrated festival by the devotees of Lord Krishna. They not only adorn the idol of the god in new clothes and ornaments, but also prepare a feast of 56 dishes or ‘chappan bhog’ to offer to the god. This bhog usually comprises dishes and desserts which are believed to be Krishna’s favourite, and include malpua, jalebi, rabri, khichdi, among others.

To help you add some sweetness to your celebrations this Janmashtami, we have curated some recipe that you might like to try!

Shahi Tukda from Punjabi By Nature 2.0

Ingredients

4 – Bread slices

1⁄2 cup – Ghee

3 cups – Full fat milk

Sugar (to make the syrup)

6 – Strand saffron

2 – Crushed black cardamom

1 handful – Almonds

1 handful – Cashews and pistachios

Method

*Take a saucepan and heat water along with sugar. Once the sugar dissolves add the saffron strands.

*Once the sugar syrup turns a little thick. Turn off the stove and keep aside.

*Boil the milk in another saucepan and stir continuously; after it is reduced add cardamom, 1/4th of the sugar syrup and mix well. Let it cook, and after approximately five minutes your rabri will be ready.

*Cut the bread pieces in whatever shape you want and shallow fry in ghee. Take them out once it is crisp and brown.

*Place the bread slices as you like and pour rabri over it. Serve the delicious Shahi Tukda by garnishing it with some cashews and pistachios.

Malpua from Anardana: Modern Kitchen & Bar

Ingredients:

For malpua

1⁄2 cup – Maida

1⁄2 cup – Sooji

3 slices – White bread

Elaichi (a few)

1 tsp – Sauf

2 cups – Milk

3 tbsp – Ghee

3 tbsp – Khoya

For sugar syrup

1⁄2 cup – Sugar

Water (as needed)

Cardamom (a few)

2-3 – Saffron strands

Method

*Take some maida in a bowl and add sooji and powdered sugar to it.

*Mix all these dry ingredients well. Then add water in desired quantity to make a batter of smooth consistency.

*Take three slices of white bread and crumble them in a food processor. Add this crumbled bread to the batter, mix well and leave aside for 15 minutes to allow fermentation.

*Meanwhile, prepare the sugar syrup. Take a broad base pan and add 1/4 cup water to it. Keep it on flame and add sugar to it and heat it for six to seven minutes to get a sugar syrup of flowing consistency.

*Add saffron strands and crushed green cardamom to the syrup. Allow the syrup to cool down to room temperature.

*Now, take a pan and heat three tablespoons of ghee in it. When it is hot, pour 1 big spoon of the batter into it.

*Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side.

*Serve hot malpuas garnished with pistachios.

Kulfi from Punjabi By Nature 2.0

Ingredients

1 packet – Full fat milk

2 tbsp – Powdered sugar

4 – Cardamom (powdered)

4 – Chopped pistachios

6 – Saffron strands

Method

*Heat milk in a wide bottomed pan and bring to a boil. Allow the milk to simmer on medium flame.

*Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder and roughly chopped nuts. Mix well and let it simmer further on medium flame, stirring till it further reduces to almost one-third of its original quantity.

*Once the milk has a rabri-like texture, allow it to cool, and put it in the fridge for two hours.

*Pour the kulfi mix in moulds for a proper shape. Place the moulds in deep freezer and allow to set overnight or at least eight hours.

*Once the kulfi sets, insert ice cream stick.

*Unmould the kulfi by dipping the mould into luke warm water and enjoy! You can also add food colouring and fruit ingredients if you want a different colour or flavour.