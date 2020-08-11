Celebrate Janmashtami with these easy dessert recipes

Enjoy the birth of Krishna with these recipes. (Source: Tata Sky Cooking)

Festivities call for preparations that make the occasion even more special. The birth of Lord Krishna, which is being celebrated on August 11 and 12, is observed with much fervour across the country. And what better way to add to the festivities than prepare and indulge in some special desserts and sweets with your family.

If you have been confused about what to make on the auspicious occasion, we have a ready reckoner with these easy and classic recipes.

Jaggery Malpuas from chef Tarla Dalal’s cookbook courtesy Tata Sky Cooking

How about some delicious jaggery malpuas? (Source: Tata Sky Cooking) How about some delicious jaggery malpuas? (Source: Tata Sky Cooking)

Ingredients

4 tbsp – Plain flour

½ cup – Fresh cream

Ghee for greasing and cooking

For the sugar syrup

¾ cup – Sugar

2 tsp – Rose water

2 pinches – Saffron strands dissolved in 2tsp milk

To Garnish

1 tbsp – Almond slivers

1 tbsp – Pistachio slivers

Method

For the sugar syrup

*Combine sugar and ¾ cup water in a broad non-stick pan, mix well and cook on medium flame for 5-7 minutes or till the sugar syrup is of 1-thread consistency.

*Add rose water and switch off the flame.

*Add saffron-milk mixture, mix well and keep aside

*Combine plain flour and fresh cream in a bowl and mix till no lumps remain. Keep aside.

*Heat a non-stick tava and grease it with some ghee, pour a little batter on a greased tava and spread it evenly to make a 75 mm (3 inch) diameter circle.

*Cook on both the sides till it turns golden brown in colour

*Dip the malpua in the warm sugar syrup

*Repeat with the remaining batter to make seven more malpuas

*Serve immediately garnished with almond and pistachio slivers

Makhane ki Kheer by expert on Tata Sky Cooking, Chef Harpal Singh

Here’s how to make a simple and healthy pudding. (Source: Tata Sky Cooking) Here’s how to make a simple and healthy pudding. (Source: Tata Sky Cooking)

Ingredients

2tbsp – Ghee

1 cup – Fox nuts

1 cup – Milk

1 pinch – Nutmeg powder

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

½ cup – Khoya

3 tbsp – Sugar

1 ½ tbsp – Assorted nuts, roasted

Method

*Heat ghee in a pan and roast fox nuts for about 5 minutes to make them crunchy.

*Coarsely grind half of the fox nuts and keep it aside.

*Add the ground fox nuts back to the pan and add milk.

*Bring to a boil on low flame. Stir continuously to avoid the formation of any lumps.

*Now add nutmeg powder, cardamom powder, khoya, sugar, 1 tbsp assorted nuts and mix well.

*Cook for 3-4 minutes and stir occasionally.

*Transfer it to a serving bowl and garnish with assorted nuts. Serve warm or cold.

Jhat-Pat Halwa from chef Tarla Dalal’s cookbook courtesy Tata Sky Cooking

Time to try this super easy halwa. (Source: Tata Sky Cooking) Time to try this super easy halwa. (Source: Tata Sky Cooking)

Ingredients

1 ½ cups full-fat milk

2 tbsp – Sugar

½ tbsp – Fresh curd

2 pinches saffron strands, dissolved in 2 tsp water

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

2 tbsp – Fresh cream

1 tsp – Almond slivers

1 tsp – Pistachio slivers

Method

*Combine milk, sugar and curd in a broad non-stick pan, mix well and cook on a high flame for 12 minutes, while stirring continuously and scrapping the sides.

*Remove from the flame and allow it to cool and blend in a mixer to a smooth paste.

*Transfer the paste into a bowl and add the saffron-water mixture, cardamom powder, fresh cream, almond and pistachio and mix well.

*Pour it in a small plate, sprinkle cardamom powder, almonds and pistachio slivers over it.

*Refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours. Serve chilled.

