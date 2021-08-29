Janmashtami 2021: Five quick and delicious dessert recipes for diabetics

No Indian festival is ever complete without sweets and desserts. It is almost considered sacrilegious. The occasion of Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Vishnu incarnate, Lord Krisha, is no different.

During the festival, people across the country prepare sweets and serve it to the God, following which they eat it themselves, too. For people with diabetes, however, it is a necessary sacrifice they have to make for their health, by staying away from sweets.

But this Janmashtami, they may not have to make this supreme sacrifice after all. It is possible to eat delicious food and also keep your health. Priyanshu Kumar, a food blogger and content creator on Trell, shares five unique recipes which can be enjoyed by diabetics on this celebratory and auspicious occasion. Read on.

* Sattu Ke Laddoo

Looks delicious! (Photo: PR handout) Looks delicious! (Photo: PR handout)

Take some sattu in a nonstick pan. Add 2-3 spoons of homemade ghee and stir it on medium flame for a few minutes. Then add water to it as per your quantity to make it a little moist. Add sugarfree element/ingredient and cardamom powder to enhance the taste and aroma. Now, mould your laddoos in the desired shape. Let them cool down before you eat them. Enjoy.

* Paneer Kheer

Would you like to try this? (Photo: PR handout) Would you like to try this? (Photo: PR handout)

Heat the milk in a non-stick pan on medium flame and let it boil. Keep stirring it. Add sugarfree element/ingredient with cardamom powder and crushed dry fruits. Further crumble the paneer and put it into the pan. Stir and mix well. Let it cool down then refrigerate. Your paneer kheer is ready. Enjoy.

* Sugarfree Shrikhand

Yummy! (Photo: PR handout) Yummy! (Photo: PR handout)

Take milk in a bowl. Add a few saffron strands and leave it for a while. Add hung curd with cardamom powder in the bowl. Mix it well. Now add sugar free ingredients to it, mix again. Refrigerate and it’s ready. Enjoy.

* Coconut Barfi

Enjoy this sweet with your family! (Photo: PR handout) Enjoy this sweet with your family! (Photo: PR handout)

Grate the coconut. Add 2-3 tbsp of ghee in a non-stick pan. Stir it for 4-5 minutes. Add sugar free ingredients to it along with cardamom powder. Add a small amount of water to make it moist. Let it cool down a bit and then place it on a flat plate which is greased beforehand. Refrigerate for a while and cut it into the desired barfi shape. It’s ready. Share and enjoy.

* Apple Rabdi

Irresistible! (Photo: PR handout) Irresistible! (Photo: PR handout)

Just like the regular rabdi, boil milk in a non-stick pan. Simmer it. Add grated apple and mix it properly. Keep stirring while it gets boiled. Add cardamom powder and sugar free ingredients to it. Mix it thoroughly and let it cool down. Refrigerate and it’s ready to be served. Enjoy.

