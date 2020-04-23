You can also make carrot cake like Janhvi Kapoor; try this recipe

Janhvi Kapoor recently baked a carrot cake. (Source: getty images, janhvikapoor/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh) Janhvi Kapoor recently baked a carrot cake. (Source: getty images, janhvikapoor/Instagram; image designed by Gargi Singh)

Joining Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Anubhav Sinha and Neena Gupta, who have been spending their time trying new recipes during the lockdown, Janhvi Kapoor also tried her hand at baking.

In an Instagram story that she recently shared, the Dhadak actor was seen asking sister Khushi to taste the carrot cake that she had made. Watch the video to see how Khushi reacted:

Janhvi’s dessert may not have turned out as planned but she surely gets brownie points for her attempt. If you want to try baking carrot cake as well, here’s a recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you can follow:

Ingredients

2 cups – Carrot, coarsely grated

3 – Eggs

1/2 cup – Sugar

3/4 cup – Whole wheat flour

1/2 tsp – Cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp – Salt

1/4 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

2 tbsp – Oil

Method

* Break the eggs into a bowl and whisk well.

* Add sugar and mix with a hand blender till light and frothy.

* Sift whole flour, cinnamon powder, salt, baking powder, and baking soda into the bowl, and mix the ingredients properly.

* To this, add the carrots and mix well. Add oil and mix again.

* Pour the batter into a cake bowl and put it in the oven preheated at 180 degrees Celsius. Bake it for about 45 minutes.

* Take the cake out and let it cool before serving.

