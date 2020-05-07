Janhvi Kapoor made banana with toffee sauce; would you like to try?

Janhvi Kapoor tried making banana with toffee sauce. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor tried making banana with toffee sauce. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor has been getting sister Khushi to be her personal taster for every new dish she is whipping up at home during the lockdown. After baking a carrot cake, which did not impress her sister much, the Dhadak actor is back with banana with toffee sauce.

Janhvi posted an Instagram story to show her sister’s reaction. Here’s a glimpse:

Janhvi Kapoor made banana with toffee sauce. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor made banana with toffee sauce. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram)

Khushi may not be a fan of the dish, but banana with toffee sauce clearly makes for a yummy dessert which can be cooked quickly with simple ingredients easily available at home. If you are craving homemade desserts to lift your mood during the lockdown, you can give this recipe a try. Here’s how you can make it, courtesy YouTube channel Cuore di cioccolato:

Ingredients

10 g – Butter

30 g – Brown sugar

1 tbsp – Cream

1 – Banana, peeled and sliced

Method

1. Melt butter in a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add sugar and cream, and stir well until it is dissolved completely and turns light brown.

2. Now add the sliced bananas to the pan and mix it with the sauce. Empty it in a bowl and serve.

Make this dish during the lockdown and enjoy eating it with your family members.

