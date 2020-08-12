How about some jamun rava cake today?

Amrita Kaur recently shared an interesting recipe that had us intrigued. Take a look! (Source: AmritaOfLife/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Amrita Kaur recently shared an interesting recipe that had us intrigued. Take a look! (Source: AmritaOfLife/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are in the mood to experiment in the kitchen, there is no better time than now. So how about trying some unique flavours and make a cake? If that excites you, head over to Ayurveda chef Amrita Kaur‘s Instagram account where she shares varied and interesting recipes with a touch of seasonal flavours.

Move beyond your chocolate cakes and try out this interesting combination — Jamun Rawa cake.

Check out the post below

Here’s how it is made.

Dry ingredients

1¼ cup – Fine rava

¼ cup – Whole wheat atta

1 tsp – Baking powder

¼ tsp – Baking soda

¼ tsp – Salt

Wet ingredients

¾ cup – Raw sugar

⅓ cup – Ghee

½ cup – Dahi

¾ cup – Milk

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

For the Jamun swirl

200g – Jamun

2 tbsp – Raw sugar

3 tbsp – Water

Method

*First make the jamun compote. For that, pit the jamuns, blend the jamun flesh with little water and sugar and cook on slow flame for about 10-15 minutes or until it thickens up. You can also put a pinch of star anise and clove powder in it. It should be of jam-like consistency.

*Let it cool down to room temperature.

*Mix all the wet ingredients together. Add the rava and let it rest for 30 minutes. This gives time to rava to fluff up.

*Mix the remaining dry ingredients together and add to the rava mixture. Mix till just combined. Don’t overmix.

*In a greased and dusted tin, layer the batter and the jamun compote and run a fork through it to create pretty swirls.

*Bake at 180 degrees Celsius in a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes.

Would you like to try?

