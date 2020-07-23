Make jamun chutney with this easy recipe

If you are bored of the regular green and red chutneys, give yourself a break and try this lip-smacking chutney that is sure to lend that extra zing to your meal time. Put on the chef’s hat with chef Anahita Dhondy who keeps sharing interesting recipes from different parts of the world.
Here is a simple recipe that we thought you would like.
This recipe was supposed to be posted last week, but being back in the kitchen cooking orders with mum these last few weeks has made all my recipe making / video take a back seat! I loveeee creating new recipes at home and this was last week when I made a Apple and beetroot Makhana bhel Puri with @cheftomhunt where we discussed live about his new book and the @chefsmanifesto ! We also cooked live, he made his version and I made mine! I had Jamun – Indian black berry, it's tart, savoury and sweet! Perfect for a chutney! so other than a sauth chutney (tamarind) I made this! A lot of you had asked for the recipe so made it again and filmed it. Do try it out, especially before they are out of season! Let's try eating a variety of Vegetables and fruits! Let's eat seasonal and local 🍃💚 There are only a few ingredients: Jamun 250gm Panchphoran 1tsp Dried chillies 2no Oil 1tbsp Salt 1/2tsp Sugar 1/4cup Jaggery 1/4cup Water 1/4cup For the Method and the steps watch the video! Hope you enjoy this easy recipe from our home, #TogetherAtHome we'll keep cooking everyday! #HappyCooking #HappyEating #quarantinecooking #baking #chutney #jamun #local #seasonal #yum #preserve #biodiversity #homefood #chefanahita #chefathome #easypeasy #stepbystep #recipevideo #homerecipe #cookingwithchefanahita #eatwell #homemade
Made of the season’s favourite fruit, jamun, the spicy, sweet and tart chutney is best paired with roti or paratha.
Give it a try.
Ingredients
250g – Jamun
Panchphoran – 1 tsp of five spice combination (mustard seeds, nigella seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds and fenugreek seeds)
2 – Dried chillies
1 tbsp – Oil
½ tsp – Salt
¼ cup – Sugar
¼ cup – Jaggery
¼ cup – Water
Method
*Heat a pan. Add oil and spices. Once nicely heated, add jamun and saute. Add salt, sugar and jaggery.
*Cover the pan.
*After 10 minutes, take off the lid. Cook without the lid so that the water can evaporate.
*Once cooked, use a strainer to strain the pulp and remove the seeds.
*After straining, put the pulp to boil again.
*Once cooled down, put it into a glass jar.
*Enjoy!
When are you going to try?
