Make jamun chutney with this easy recipe

Here’s the simple recipe. (Source: Chef Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s the simple recipe. (Source: Chef Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are bored of the regular green and red chutneys, give yourself a break and try this lip-smacking chutney that is sure to lend that extra zing to your meal time. Put on the chef’s hat with chef Anahita Dhondy who keeps sharing interesting recipes from different parts of the world.

Here is a simple recipe that we thought you would like.

Made of the season’s favourite fruit, jamun, the spicy, sweet and tart chutney is best paired with roti or paratha.

Give it a try.

Ingredients

250g – Jamun

Panchphoran – 1 tsp of five spice combination (mustard seeds, nigella seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds and fenugreek seeds)

2 – Dried chillies

1 tbsp – Oil

½ tsp – Salt

¼ cup – Sugar

¼ cup – Jaggery

¼ cup – Water

ALSO READ | This immunity-boosting chutney is good for constipation and blood sugar

Method

*Heat a pan. Add oil and spices. Once nicely heated, add jamun and saute. Add salt, sugar and jaggery.

*Cover the pan.

*After 10 minutes, take off the lid. Cook without the lid so that the water can evaporate.

*Once cooked, use a strainer to strain the pulp and remove the seeds.

*After straining, put the pulp to boil again.

*Once cooled down, put it into a glass jar.

*Enjoy!

When are you going to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd