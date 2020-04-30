Make jalebis in 15 minutes with this instant recipe

Nothing like jalebis, right? (Photo: Getty) Nothing like jalebis, right? (Photo: Getty)

How about a plate of hot, crispy jalebis with your evening tea? Yes, you read that right; and yes, we also know that the local sweet shop is out of bounds at the moment. But what if we tell you that you can make jalebis at home in just 15 minutes? And you do not even need any fancy ingredients. Don’t trust us? Scroll down and see for yourself.

Ingredients:

1 cup – All-purpose flour or maida

2 tbsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Baking powder

1/4 tbsp – Yellow food colour

1 cup – Water

For sugar syrup:

1 cup – Sugar

1 cup – Water

2 small – Cardamom or elaichi

Make this yummy street-food at the comfort of your home. (Photo: Getty) Make this yummy street-food at the comfort of your home. (Photo: Getty)

Steps:

*Begin by making the sugar syrup. Place a saucepan on medium flame and add a cup of sugar, a cup of water and 2 cardamoms. Keep stirring until the sugar dissolves and the water thickens, eventually turning into a clear sugar syrup.

*In a bowl, take a cup of maida and add 2 tbsp ghee, baking powder and yellow food colour. Mix them well.

*Add water to this mix and blend until it becomes a runny paste. Transfer it to a bottle with a nozzle. Place a wok on medium heat and add vegetable oil to it.

*Once the oil is hot, pour the paste using the bottle in spiral shape and fry until it turns golden and crisp.

*Make 2 jalebis at a time and soak in sugar syrup. Allow it to sit for 5 minutes and then transfer to a plate. Garnish it with finely chopped pistachios.

Stay at home and keep cooking your favourite recipes!

