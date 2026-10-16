Rajinikanth’s workout habits and diet: What Jailer 2 actor Mirnaa Menon reveals about superstar’s routine

Jailer 2‘s Mirnaa Menon recently spoke about Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s workout routine and other healthy habits that she has seen him follow. “I like the fact that he wakes up and works out and then comes to the set. He always follows a strict diet and regular routine. He does swimming and treadmill running. In many places where we were shooting, there were no gym facilities. So, he made sure his workout equipment was in his room,” she said.

Speaking about herself, the actor added, “I do a lot of incline walks or use small dumbbells, which I could carry. When I used to walk, I used to see him work out.”