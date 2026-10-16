Rajinikanth’s workout habits and diet: What Jailer 2 actor Mirnaa Menon reveals about superstar’s routine

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Jailer 2‘s Mirnaa Menon recently spoke about Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s workout routine and other healthy habits that she has seen him follow. “I like the fact that he wakes up and works out and then comes to the set. He always follows a strict diet and regular routine. He does swimming and treadmill running. In many places where we were shooting, there were no gym facilities. So, he made sure his workout equipment was in his room,” she said.
Speaking about herself, the actor added, “I do a lot of incline walks or use small dumbbells, which I could carry. When I used to walk, I used to see him work out.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“I have not seen what he eats, but I have heard from the sets that he doesn’t prefer eating spicy or oily food. He mostly doesn’t eat white foods like milk, curd, white rice, sugar, etc. He follows a plain diet. He eats a lot of healthy food,” she told Cinema Vikatan.
From a fitness perspective, the key takeaway is consistent physical activity, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Swimming provides cardiovascular exercise while placing relatively little impact on the joints. Treadmill walking can help improve aerobic fitness and endurance, with intensity adjusted to an individual’s capacity. For older adults, combining cardiovascular activity with resistance training can help maintain muscle strength, mobility and independence,” said Goyal.
Nutrition, however, requires a more individualised approach. “Although limiting added sugar, excessive salt and highly refined foods can be beneficial, eliminating entire food groups is not necessary for everyone. Rice provides carbohydrates for energy, while milk and curd can supply protein and calcium. These foods can form part of a balanced diet unless there is a specific medical reason to restrict them,” Goyal contended.
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For older adults, adequate protein is particularly important for maintaining muscle mass, alongside sufficient energy intake and regular strength training. “Calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, fibre and hydration also deserve attention, depending on dietary preferences and individual needs. A highly restrictive diet may make it harder to meet these requirements if suitable alternatives are not included,” shared Goyal.
Regular movement, strength training, adequate nutrition, good sleep and recovery all contribute to healthy ageing. Equally, a routine that works for one person may not be appropriate for another, especially when medical conditions or medications influence nutritional needs. “A balanced, nutritionally adequate diet and a consistent exercise programme tailored to individual needs are more practical foundations for long-term health.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.