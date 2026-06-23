‘Mawa cake, kheer, sheera’: Jackie Shroff confesses love for sweets

Jackie Shroff recently confessed that he has a sweet tooth, so much so that he eats a sweet every night. “I sleep for 6 hours. I am into sweets. This is the mango season, so I am eating mangoes. Jalebi, gulab jamun, rasmalai, mawa cake, kheer, sheera. I work out a bit because my children have told me to. I listen to my children and try to keep my health. But don’t follow me on the sweets. I have a sweet tooth, and that too, I eat at night,” he told Curly Tales in an interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Everyone reacts to food and lifestyle habits differently, so what works for one person might not work for another. While enjoying seasonal fruits like mangoes is fine, regularly eating large portions of sweets, especially at night, might not be the healthiest option for most people. Here’s what Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, told us.

“Traditional Indian desserts like jalebi, gulab jamun, and rasmalai are high in sugar and calories. Eating them too often or in large amounts can lead to weight gain, blood sugar fluctuations, and an increased risk of lifestyle-related health issues over time. Eating them at night can be especially tricky because the body needs less energy then, making it easy to take in more calories than necessary,” described Sheikh.

That said, completely avoiding favourite foods is usually not sustainable. “A balanced approach is best. Occasional treats can fit into a healthy diet if combined with mindful portion control and good eating habits,” said Sheikh.

Can regular exercise offset the effects of a sweet tooth?

Exercise definitely supports overall health, improves fitness, and helps with weight management, but it should not be used as an excuse to overeat sugary foods. “Exercise and nutrition go hand in hand; one cannot fully make up for the other,” shared Sheikh.

A workout may burn calories, but eating high-sugar foods too often can still affect blood sugar regulation, heart health, and metabolic health. The focus should be on consistency rather than trying to “burn off” treats, Sheikh noted.

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Do you also indulge in sweets every day? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you also indulge in sweets every day? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What to note?

The most important lesson is moderation. “Enjoy seasonal treats but be aware of how much and how often you eat them. Prioritise balanced meals that include vegetables, fruits, protein, and whole grains. Stay active, get enough sleep, and eat at regular times.”

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Celebrity routines often reflect personal choices and unique lifestyles. Instead of mimicking someone else’s eating habits, it’s smarter to create a routine that matches your own health needs, age, activity level, and medical history. Sustainable habits, rather than occasional treats, have the most significant impact on long-term health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.