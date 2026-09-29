Jackie Shroff swears by crushed ginger water: ‘Drink it only once’

Jackie Shroff, 69, recently admitted that he swears by ginger water. “Ginger water. Adrak ka paani. Crushed ginger boiled in water. It’s important not to walk much after eating. Drink it only once. Yum,” he said in an interaction with Curly Tales.

Taking a cue, let’s understand if ginger water really helps post-meals.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said ginger water can be a “simple and healthy addition” to your daily routine. “Ginger contains natural compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that may help digestion, reduce bloating, and ease nausea. Many find it soothing, especially during seasonal changes or after heavy meals,” said Sheikh.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can ginger water help with immunity and overall wellness?

Ginger has been traditionally used in Indian homes for its warming and healing properties. “While no single drink can boost immunity by itself, ginger may support the body’s natural defence system along with a balanced diet, good sleep, regular exercise, and proper hydration,” said Sheikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Pixabay) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Pixabay)

Are there any precautions people should keep in mind?

Moderation is important. “Too much ginger may lead to acidity, heartburn, or stomach discomfort in some people. Those taking blood-thinning medication or individuals with certain medical conditions should talk to their doctor before regularly consuming large amounts,” said Sheikh.

What is the best way to consume ginger water?

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A simple way to prepare it is to boil a few slices of fresh ginger in water and let it steep. Avoid adding too much sugar. Ginger water should complement a healthy lifestyle, not replace nutritious meals or medical treatment.

Wellness habits often succeed because they are simple and sustainable. Ginger water can be part of such a habit if consumed as part of an overall balanced lifestyle.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.