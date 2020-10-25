It’s raining kala chana everywhere: Try kala chana kebabs with sorghum millet and singhaara

Here's a classic kala chana kebab recipe packed with a punch! (Photo; Shalini Rajani)

Anyone who is passionate about cooking and good food would call Ashtami and Navami as kala chana and poori days. Growing up, I would stand endlessly in the kitchen watching how the Navratri Prasadam was being prepared by my mother. Cooking has always fascinated me but more than cooking, it is the ingredients that won’t stop me from trying new recipes.

Ever since I have been innovating recipes with millets for the last 4 years, all my experiments revolve around these wonder grains. The more I try, the more I am able to help people associated with me through my online cooking workshops.

It might seem difficult at first, but once you understand the taste and textures of different kinds of millets, which I have stressed upon a lot in my step by step 5 days millets workshops, you will be able to cook so much more with millets on an everyday basis. You can reach out to my Instagram handle and can learn more about the everyday experiments I keep sharing in my stories. Recently I concluded 9 days Navratra Millet Menu and I have uploaded some delectable food pictures on my feed.

But before you check that out, here is a simple experiment I did with a bowlful of boiled kala chana (black chickpeas). It is kala chana kebabs but with a difference. I promise you will love the recipe for the kind of ingredients that have gone into making this dish.

Read more for the step by step recipe and the health benefits it offers other than its great taste!

Kala Chana, singhaara and millet kebabs

Ingredients (Makes 10 Kebabs)

1 cup boiled black chickpeas (kala chana)

6 water chestnuts – steamed, peeled and grated (singhaara)

½ cup grated carrot

½ cup sorghum millet flour (jowar aata)

1 tbsp any sweet homemade pickle (murabba)

1 tsp raw mango powder (aamchoor)

½ teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

rock salt to taste

½ cup finely chopped fresh coriander and mint leaves

1 tbsp roasted and crushed cumin and coriander seeds

1 small green chilli finely chopped

½ tsp ginger powder

1 tsp black sesame seeds

2 tsp white sesame seeds

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

4 tsp any cold-pressed oil to grease and grill

Method:

Nicely mash boiled black chickpeas with hands. Add in the rest of the ingredients except oil. Now mix until thoroughly until blended and the mixture comes to a dough consistency. Divide it into 10 equal parts. Form balls and make patties. Grease your hands. Take some kabab mixture in your hands. Mould and shape them like kebabs or little spheres. Repeat the process until all the kebabs have been assembled. Heat a teaspoon of oil in a skillet. Add kala chana kebabs to the skillet. Turn the kebabs and cook until both sides are golden brown and crisp for atleast 2-3 minutes on each side. Repeat the process until all the kebabs are well cooked. Serve them hot.

Health benefits of black chickpeas, water chestnut and sorghum millet

Black chickpeas are an incredible source of vitamins like B6, C, folate, niacin, thiamin, riboflavin and minerals including manganese, phosphorus, iron and copper. The wealth of nutrients of this ingredient is beneficial in boosting the immune system, promoting muscle mass along with regulating diabetes while also enhancing hair, skin and nail health.

Water Chestnut (Singhaara) is highly versatile because it can be added to a variety of dishes. They are a great source of antioxidants and other compounds that may help prevent diseases linked with age, such as heart disease and cancer.

Sorghum Millet (Jowar) is a powerhouse of essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It is loaded with calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorous, potassium and cell-building B vitamins. The presence of these nutrients help keep the body healthy and keep all the ailments at bay.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and as a Millet Coach, she holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.

