Give your favourite puchkas an Italian twist with this recipe

Try Italian puchka shots (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram) Try Italian puchka shots (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

Having your favourite puchka or pani puri at a roadside stall may not seem like a safe option. However, to satiate your craving for the tangy snack, you can try the traditional puchka recipe at home. And if you are in the mood for experimenting with the flavours, you can also try making delicious Italian puchka shots filled with Italian white sauce and veggies.

Here’s a recipe by former MasterChef India runner-up Neha Deepak Shah that you can try:

Ingredients

Bechamel Sauce

1 tbsp – Butter

1 tbsp – all purpose flour

1 cup – Milk

1 tbsp – Chopped garlic (optional)

1 – Bay leaf (optional)

Very small piece nutmeg (optional, only for flavouring)

Salt and pepper (for taste)

Italian Puchka shots

Pani puri/puchka

Veggies (chopped)

Chilli flakes

Parsley

Black pepper

Salt

Method

Bechamel sauce

*Melt the butter in a saucepan.

*Saute the garlic and add flour; stir until the mixture is well blended.

* Slowly add the milk and stir continuously until there are no lumps.

* Now add bay leaf, nutmeg and keep stirring till the sauce starts to boil and thickens.

* Add salt and pepper and remove from the flame. Remove the bay leaf from the sauce.

Read| Murmura bhel recipes to drive away those hunger pangs

Italian puchka shots

*In a bowl, add some vegetables (like corn, beans, tomatoes and carrots or others as per your choice) to Bechamel sauce or white sauce.

*Sprinkle some chilli flakes, parsley and black pepper on top. Add some salt and mix all the ingredients well.

*Take pani puri or puchka and burst it from the top to make a hollow. Add the Bechamel sauce filling.

*Garnish with some cherry tomatoes and basil leaves.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd