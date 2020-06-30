Give your favourite puchkas an Italian twist with this recipe

Having your favourite puchka or pani puri at a roadside stall may not seem like a safe option. However, to satiate your craving for the tangy snack, you can try the traditional puchka recipe at home. And if you are in the mood for experimenting with the flavours, you can also try making delicious Italian puchka shots filled with Italian white sauce and veggies.
Here’s a recipe by former MasterChef India runner-up Neha Deepak Shah that you can try:
Italian Puchka Shots !!!!! I love how versatile the pan puri shell it. Whenever I host a party or a get together, i like to use it as canapes and make something delicious. My all time favourite is this Italian version made with Bechamel Sauce, Veggies & herbs. The best would be to use my Dominos style oregano seasoning. I top it up with Balsamic Caviars which are super easy to make & they give an amazing burst of flavour. It is a quick snack and fantastic for evening tea time.
Ingredients
Bechamel Sauce
1 tbsp – Butter
1 tbsp – all purpose flour
1 cup – Milk
1 tbsp – Chopped garlic (optional)
1 – Bay leaf (optional)
Very small piece nutmeg (optional, only for flavouring)
Salt and pepper (for taste)
Italian Puchka shots
Pani puri/puchka
Veggies (chopped)
Chilli flakes
Parsley
Black pepper
Salt
Method
Bechamel sauce
*Melt the butter in a saucepan.
*Saute the garlic and add flour; stir until the mixture is well blended.
* Slowly add the milk and stir continuously until there are no lumps.
* Now add bay leaf, nutmeg and keep stirring till the sauce starts to boil and thickens.
* Add salt and pepper and remove from the flame. Remove the bay leaf from the sauce.
Italian puchka shots
*In a bowl, add some vegetables (like corn, beans, tomatoes and carrots or others as per your choice) to Bechamel sauce or white sauce.
*Sprinkle some chilli flakes, parsley and black pepper on top. Add some salt and mix all the ingredients well.
*Take pani puri or puchka and burst it from the top to make a hollow. Add the Bechamel sauce filling.
*Garnish with some cherry tomatoes and basil leaves.
