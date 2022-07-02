scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Sealed with an Italian kiss: 433 pairs eat single strand of spaghetti each simultaneously to make Guinness record

While it may seem pretty straightforward, according to the Guinness site, it is actually a tough trick to master as the spaghetti strand often snaps part-way

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 4:20:11 pm
spaghettiA unique record involving spaghetti (Source: Guinness World Records)

Would you believe that a unique Guinness World Record has been set for the most couples simultaneously eating a single piece of spaghetti each? At Belgium’s Ghent Upgrade Estate, 433 pairs ate a single strand of spaghetti each till the middle such that their lips sealed in an Italian kiss from the popular film Lady and the Tramp. Notably, the record attempt beat the previous record set in Paris with 125 pairs.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

While it may seem pretty straightforward, according to the Guinness site, it is actually a tough trick to master as the spaghetti strand often snaps part-way. To qualify for the record, the spaghetti strand was not to be broken between the pairs until their lips touched. The rule also required that the single piece would have to be consumed by both within 30 seconds.

spaghetti 433 pairs manage to successfully complete the record (Source: Guinness World Records)

To add glitter to evening, the venue was decorated with lights and dinner tables to give it a romantic look.

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Woman breaks own Guinness World Record for longest eyelash

As the record guidelines stipulate that food cannot be wasted, the remaining spaghetti was consumed by all participants, the site informed. After the verification of the record, the Guinness World Records certificate was awarded to Upgrade Estate’s co-CEOs Nele and Koenraad.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kashmiri pigeon
Amid conflict, pigeon keeping thrives in Kashmir
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement