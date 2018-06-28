Shaken and Stirred

Luca Cinalli Luca Cinalli

The charm of rods, hooks and bobbers had worn thin by the age of 12 for Luca Cinalli, who moved from the coastal town of Casalbordino in Italy to Villa Santa Maria Village for an education in catering. Born to a fisherman, Cinalli realised early that he had bigger fish to fry. After hopping from one European country to another, Cinalli found himself in London in 2006, and it was here that he found his bent for mixology.

“I didn’t want to be the middleman anymore; I wanted to create. I preferred to be at the bar because I wanted to be in the frontline,” says Cinalli, seated at Novele, his most recent endeavour at Delhi’s Shangri La. His stints at the speakeasy cocktail bar, Nightjar, and currently at Oriole Bar in London, have won him both acclaim and awards.

The bar menu at Novele intersperses classics with Cinalli’s signatures and has a “maestro’s collection”, which makes the most intriguing offers. The Clepsydra (Bombay Sapphire infused with resin, papaya juice and grenadine), for instance, that comes — like many others at this bar — in custom-made glassware, has two glasses balanced like an hourglass. One end contains the cocktail while the other holds smoke and the two meld into one another to create an intense drink.

“We used to smoke mixing glasses at the bar and that’s the visual effect we were going for. Clepsydra was one of our first signature drinks and five or six years ago, we started thinking of the glasses we would serve our drinks in that would help us escalate the theatre of it all,” says the 34-year-old.

Similarly, the Thermo Martini (Tanqueray, dry vermouth, Aperol and fresh mango flower) comes with an in-built thermometer. “It’s a simple drink, but for a martini, the temperature is crucial. Sometimes people get engrossed in conversation and forget about the drink. With the thermometer, the guest gets to keep an eye on the temperature,” adds Cinalli.

For him, mixing a drink is like putting a puzzle together. “The pieces of the puzzle are the ingredients and with them, I need to complete the picture. For example, if we plan to add chillies to a drink, I need to understand what kind of heat I want to be able to pick the right kind. For me, it’s also about how unique I can be because the first thing a guest does is compare. We all do,” he says, adding, “I don’t discard menus because, when we create a new one, we go back to what we did a few years ago.”

But this is the first time he has created a menu for an Indian bar. Did that call for changes in his approach? “We always try and keep it simple. We hope that the guests would tell us what they want but often they don’t know themselves. So we try and read their body language, what they say, the way they hold their glass to get a sense of what they would like. But, more precisely, we use local produce to create a familiarity with the drink. This menu has ingredients like masala chai milk, Assam tea, galangal soda and lemongrass,” he says.

