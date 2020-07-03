Israeli startup introduces 3D-printed vegan mock meat

Redefine Meat, based in Tel Aviv is applying proprietary 3D printing technology, meat digital modelling. (Source: Pixabay) Redefine Meat, based in Tel Aviv is applying proprietary 3D printing technology, meat digital modelling. (Source: Pixabay)

The mock meat market has flourished over time as more and more people lean towards vegan options. Moreover, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, consumption of rare meat has been criticised across the globe. Mock meat or plant-based meat are alternatives made for vegans who miss the texture and flavour of the meat. Taking the market a notch higher, an Israeli startup has introduced 3D printing plant-based meats.

“The company will first market test its Alt-Steak at high-end restaurants this year before rolling out its industrial-scale 3D printers to meat distributors in 2021. You need a 3D printer to mimic the structure of the muscle of the animal. The machines to be launched next year will be able to print 20kg an hour and eventually hundreds, at a lower cost than real meat,” CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Reuters.

Redefine Meat, based in Tel Aviv, is applying proprietary 3D printing technology, meat digital modelling, and advanced food formulations to produce animal-free meat with the appearance, texture and flavour of whole muscle meat.

According to reports in Reuters, Shitrit also shared how he hopes to impact issues such as climate change. “We want to work with more and more chefs around the world, more and more big distributors, and we don’t see a reason that this cannot be on the table of everybody in every country around the world. This is the biggest problem we face today as humans and this is the best way to fight climate change, to deliver healthier solutions and food to the entire population of the planet.”

