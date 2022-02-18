Israeli farmer grows ‘world’s heaviest strawberry’; know how much it weighs

The Guinness World Record (GWR) recently heralded an Israeli farmer for growing the largest strawberry in the world.

Ariel Chahi grew a supersized strawberry, of the Ilan variety, that weighed a whopping 289 g (10.19 oz) in his family’s strawberry field located in Kadima-Zoran, Israel.

The uniquely shaped berry was confirmed to be 18 cm long, 4 cm thick and 34 cm in circumference. The Ilan variety of strawberries are known for their larger than usual sizes.

According to the records website, this particular variety of strawberry was first bred by Dr Nir Dai, a researcher from the Israel’s Agricultural Research Organization (ARO), at the ARO Volcani Center in Bet-Dagan, near Tel-Aviv.

“During this strawberry season in late January and early February it was particularly cold. The strawberry developed slowly for more than 45 days from flowering, which caused it’s large size at full ripening stage”, Dr Dai was quoted as saying.

The unusually large berry’s explanation was that multiple berries grew and fused together to form one large strawberry.

“‘Ilan’ cultivar has many large and unusual fruits, but it is the largest strawberry I have ever seen”, Dr Dai added.

It seemed to be a fruitful year for Ariel’s family business called “Strawberries in the Field” (תות בשדה משק אריאל), as he grew not one, but four significantly large strawberries.

The previous record for world’s heaviest strawberry was held by a Japanese variety called Amaou. It was grown by Koji Nakao in Japan and the berry (250 g) was weighed in Fukuoka, Japan, 2015.

