‘Island cake’ is the new food trend in the absence of vacations amid COVID-19

People on Instagram are now baking island cakes. (Source: oksana.tverdohlib/Instagram)

The COVID-19 pandemic has made travelling a challenge due to the risk of contamination even as some tourist destinations across the world are gradually opening up for travellers.

Instead of planning a vacation, some people have now taken to making cakes to resemble island destinations or what are being dubbed “island cakes” in a viral trend on Instagram. Take a look:

Ingredients for island cake

As seen in the picture, the cakes are cylindrical in shape and mirror the look and feel of beachside or an island with intricate details. The cakes are made of chocolate layered with vanilla cream. Blue ocean, on the other hand, is made with jelly mix. Other ingredients include crumbled cookies or nuts as sand and chocolate ganache for other details like shells and corals. The cakes are usually inspired by people’s own vacations to beaches and islands.

Some of the cakes also include fruits, nuts, and edible paint. From the pictures and videos itself, one can make out that baking this cake is not an easy task. Russia-based baker Anna Filotava, for instance, who has been baking island jelly cakes modelled on her previous trips to Thailand, Finland, French Polynesia and the Caribbean, told Insider that the process is “painstaking and “probably the most complicated”.

How to bake island cake

First, you need to bake the cake and then shape it into an island. Then surround the cake with a ring and plastic sheet to pour the jelly inside it. If you want to add coral and other details, do so before the jelly hardens.

Would you like to give this a try?

