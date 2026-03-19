Ishaan Khatter says brother Shahid Kapoor can’t do without Indian food after 4 days when abroad, his threshold is 2.5 months; psychotherapist explains contrasting experiences

Don’t we all crave good ol’ home-cooked food after being away in a foreign country? That’s something even celebrities experience, despite the availability of Indian restaurants abroad. Speaking about his experience, The Royals actor Ishaan Khatter recently confessed, “I have to admit, this is my confession. I never reckon myself to be a homesick kind of guy. But four months (of shooting)…2.5 months and I was like, I want a nice dal chawal or roti or I need a homecooked meal. That’s never happened. I was always like I would sympathise with people,” Khatter told Khaane Mein Kya Hai host Kunal Vijaykar.

He added, “My brother Shahid, for example, can’t do more than four days without Indian food. He needs it. My threshold is 2-2.5 months.”

Why do some people struggle while others can manage for a bit?

The struggle to survive without Indian food abroad isn’t just about taste; it’s a mix of biology, upbringing, and personality. “While some, like Shahid Kapoor, find comfort in tradition, others, like Ishaan, accept change more readily. Understanding these factors can help travelers prepare better, whether by packing spices or training their palates beforehand,” said Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, life coach, and healer.

It’s all about food (Photo: Freepik) It’s all about food (Photo: Freepik)

Here are some insights into what causes this

Early food imprinting and emotional connections: Childhood dietary habits shape long-term food preferences. “Those raised in households where Indian food was central, not just as nutrition but as part of cultural rituals, develop a stronger emotional attachment,” said Dr Tugnait.

Microbiome adaptation: Gut bacteria play a crucial role in food cravings. Regular consumption of Indian spices and fermented foods, like curd and pickles, cultivates a microbiome that thrives on these flavours. “Abrupt dietary shifts can cause discomfort, triggering cravings as the gut seeks familiar nutrients. People with more diverse gut bacteria, due to varied diets, adapt faster,” shared Dr Tugnait.

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Sensory sensitivity and flavour thresholds: Indian cuisine is rich in bold, complex flavors, such as spicy, tangy, and umami. “Those accustomed to intense taste profiles may find Western or other cuisines ‘bland’, leading to dissatisfaction. However, individuals with lower sensory sensitivity or those who enjoy subtle flavours adjust more easily,” shared Dr Tugnait.

Psychological flexibility and openness to experience: Personality traits matter. People who are more adventurous with food, seeing it as an exploration rather than a loss, may be able to survive without Indian food, suggesting adaptability.

Social and situational factors: Eating habits are often tied to social contexts. “Those travelling alone or with non-Indian peers may adapt faster to blend in, while those surrounded by family or Indian communities seek familiar meals for communal bonding,” said Dr Tugnait.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.