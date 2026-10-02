Isha Koppikar, 50, discusses morning routine, says she’s a pescatarian: ‘Deepika Padukone and I, same’

"Main sab kuch khaati hun," said Isha Koppikar

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 2, 2026 04:54 PM IST
Isha KoppikarIsha Koppikar opens up about her routine (Photo: Isha Koppikar/Instagram)
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Actor Isha Koppikar, 50, recently opened up about her roots, but added that she is a Mumbai-bred girl. On being asked if she is a vegetarian, she told comedian Bharti Singh on her YouTube podcast, “Yeh kisne bola? Lagti hun shakal se. Woh sab karti hun par uska vegetarian se kya lena dena? (Who told you? I may look like a vegetarian…but how does my food choice have anything to do with spirituality, doing yoga?)”

The Krishna Cottage actor continued, “I do Surya Namaskar, yoga. I go to the gym. I am very spiritual. But I like non-vegetarian food. I am more of a pescatarian. I eat fish. Main sab kuch khaati hun (I eat everything). I am from Mangaluru, so we eat coconut, rice, and fish. Main or Deepika (Padukone), same, same. Isliye Mangaloreans are very beautiful (Deepika Padukone and I are from the same background…we Mangaloreans are very beautiful).

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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fitness What’s your routine like? (Photo: Freepik)

What does her morning routine get right from a nutrition point of view?

A morning routine and a balanced pescatarian plate can support overall health. “A relaxing morning routine, such as yoga, is always beneficial as it helps to regulate hormones and make the right food choices for the rest of the day, said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

What exactly is a pescatarian diet?

A pescatarian diet consists of plant-based foods, fish, and seafood, but no chicken or red meat, said Sheikh. “The diet consists of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, and seafood as the main source of protein. This diet is considered to be very beneficial for the heart and easy to digest. A simple routine with the right food choices is always the best way to create a foundation for wellness,” said Sheikh.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji says she can’t diet, give up Bengali comforts: ‘I can’t enjoy fish that is not fried’

Sheikh said that omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, are good for the heart and brain and help control inflammation. In addition, a plant-based diet ensures a high fibre intake, which can benefit the digestive system and support weight control. Many people report feeling lighter and less bloated, said Sheikh.

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Protein consumption has to be ensured. “Iron, vitamin B12, and vitamin D levels also require attention, especially if fish consumption is minimal,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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