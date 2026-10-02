Isha Koppikar, 50, discusses morning routine, says she’s a pescatarian: ‘Deepika Padukone and I, same’

Actor Isha Koppikar, 50, recently opened up about her roots, but added that she is a Mumbai-bred girl. On being asked if she is a vegetarian, she told comedian Bharti Singh on her YouTube podcast, “Yeh kisne bola? Lagti hun shakal se. Woh sab karti hun par uska vegetarian se kya lena dena? (Who told you? I may look like a vegetarian…but how does my food choice have anything to do with spirituality, doing yoga?)”

The Krishna Cottage actor continued, “I do Surya Namaskar, yoga. I go to the gym. I am very spiritual. But I like non-vegetarian food. I am more of a pescatarian. I eat fish. Main sab kuch khaati hun (I eat everything). I am from Mangaluru, so we eat coconut, rice, and fish. Main or Deepika (Padukone), same, same. Isliye Mangaloreans are very beautiful (Deepika Padukone and I are from the same background…we Mangaloreans are very beautiful).