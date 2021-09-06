Is your turmeric adulterated with artificial colour?

Nowadays, it is very difficult to ascertain if a food product has an added colour, texture, or an artificial flavour. Foods that contain anything artificial, are not considered healthy.

As such, the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared a simple test to find out whether turmeric — which is a staple in many Indian kitchens, without which an average Indian food preparation is incomplete — is adulterated with artificial colour.

In a video shared on Twitter, it has explained the steps:

– Take two glasses of water and add a small quantity of turmeric to them.

– You will notice that the unadulterated sample will turn light yellow, with the turmeric settling down at the bottom.

– On the other hand, the colour of the solution with adulterated turmeric will change into strong, bright yellow.

According to News Medical, while turmeric has anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties, a study shows that turmeric grown in Bangladesh can contain a highly poisonous heavy metal lead up to 500 times the normal level. It states that seven out of nine turmeric-growing districts produced adulterated turmeric with a toxic bright yellow lead-containing compound, known as ‘chromate’.

The study was published on September 17, 2019, in the journal Environmental Research, and as per it, lead is highly poisonous, affecting the nerve cells. Additionally, there are no safe limits for lead consumption. So beware!

Recently, the FSSAI had also shared a test to find out whether the “fresh, green vegetables” you just bought from the market are adulterated or not, particularly with malachite green adulteration.

It suggested you:

*Take a cotton piece soaked in liquid paraffin.

*Rub or dab the outer green surface of a small part of the ladyfinger.

*If no colour change is observed on the cotton, it is unadulterated.

*If the cotton turns green, it is adulterated.

