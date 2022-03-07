Is crystallised honey pure? Find out here

Honey is a staple food item in many households, serving a host of health and skincare benefits. From using it as a sugar alternative to mixing it in hair masks and face packs — it is widely used for a range of day-to-day needs.

So, if you use honey, you must have also noticed it turning to crystal form or semi-solid state after a while. What comes to your mind when you see honey getting crystallised? Most people dismiss it as fake and adulterated, but that’s not the case!

The crystallisation of honey is, in fact, a natural process and not a sign of adulteration or spoilage, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said, busting the commonly-believed myth.

“Crystallisation of honey is a natural phenomenon. crystallized honey is not necessarily ‘adulterated’ or ‘spoiled’,” FSSAI wrote. “As per FSSAI Standards, the consistency of honey can be fluid, viscous or partly to entirely crystallized.”

According to a study, An Innovative Method of Preventing Honey Crystallisation, “crystallisation of honey is a guarantee that it is pure and natural”.

Why does honey crystallise?

Honey can crystallise due to a number of reasons, with fructose/glucose ratio being the primary one. It is basically a supersaturated solution of two sugars — glucose and fructose.

While fructose remains dissolved, glucose has a lower solubility leading to its crystallisation. When the level of glucose increases in honey, it becomes insoluble in water.

Other factors like storage temperature, how the honey is processed etc can also lead to crystallisation.

How to check for adulteration?

While crystallised honey is not a sign of adulteration, adulteration of honey with sugar is a common practice. If you are wondering how you can detect the presence of sugar, carry out this simple test shared by FSSAI.

*Take some water in a glass.

*Add a few drops of honey to it.

*No dispersion is observed in the glass and the honey settles at the bottom, if pure.

*Adulterated honey disperses in water.

