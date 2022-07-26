This iron-rich recipe is ‘good for pregnant women and lactating mothers’

Anaemia or low levels of haemoglobin in the blood can lead to many health issues, especially in women. Which is why pregnant women and lactating mothers need to eat a diet that is rich in iron, among other nutrients. One such iron-rich food is kala chana or black chickpeas.

Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi Anand shared an easy recipe that pregnant women and lactating mothers can incorporate into their diet.

“Being a rich source of iron, kala channa or black chickpeas can prevent anaemia, hence, making this recipe good for pregnant women and lactating mothers,” she wrote on Instagram.

Black chickpeas are also:

*High in fibre content, therefore, making them ideal for gut health and diabetics.

*A great source of plant-based protein, and can prevent hair loss.

This recipe also works wonders for one’s skin as kala channa helps fight ageing owing to the presence of manganese, along with the added benefits of the salad vegetables (tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper) used to prepare the dish.

Ingredients

Boiled black chickpeas

Tomato, chopped

Cucumber, chopped

Bell pepper, chopped

Lemon, a dash

Chat masala to taste

Method

In a bowl, add boiled chickpeas, and vegetables.

Add a dash of lemon. Sprinkle chaat masala.

Enjoy!

