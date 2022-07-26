scorecardresearch
This iron-rich recipe is ‘good for pregnant women and lactating mothers’

All you need to prepare this salad are some easily-available ingredients

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 10:00:54 am
kala chana, benefits of kala chana, bengal gram, black chickpeas, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, kala chana recipes, kala chana health,Make some nutritious kala chana recipe today! (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Anaemia or low levels of haemoglobin in the blood can lead to many health issues, especially in women. Which is why pregnant women and lactating mothers need to eat a diet that is rich in iron, among other nutrients. One such iron-rich food is kala chana or black chickpeas.

Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi Anand shared an easy recipe that pregnant women and lactating mothers can incorporate into their diet.

“Being a rich source of iron, kala channa or black chickpeas can prevent anaemia, hence, making this recipe good for pregnant women and lactating mothers,” she wrote on Instagram.

Black chickpeas are also:

*High in fibre content, therefore, making them ideal for gut health and diabetics.
*A great source of plant-based protein, and can prevent hair loss.

This recipe also works wonders for one’s skin as kala channa helps fight ageing owing to the presence of manganese, along with the added benefits of  the salad vegetables (tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper) used to prepare the dish.

Ingredients

Boiled black chickpeas
Tomato, chopped
Cucumber, chopped
Bell pepper, chopped
Lemon, a dash
Chat masala to taste

Method

In a bowl, add boiled chickpeas, and vegetables.
Add a dash of lemon. Sprinkle chaat masala.
Enjoy!

