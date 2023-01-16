How many of the ‘best Indian foods’ available at railway stations listed by IRCTC have you tried?

Travelling by train is not only synonymous with scenic beauty, great conversations, and making new travel buddies, it is equally about trying (and even gorging on) the various food items available at the various railway stations you may pass through. Whether it is hot samosas with a cuppa, or cutlets and coffee, with each halt comes a delicious munching session. As such, all you train travellers, have you had the chance to scroll through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s list of ‘Best Indian foods to try at Indian railway stations’? Well, just going through the list is making us salivate! With something for everyone, the IRCTC’s list includes scrumptious foods available at various railway stations, from Bihar to Kerala.



“What’s better than eating tasty treats or snacks at these stations? So spice up your upcoming train journey by exploring these Indian railway stations. Try some of these mouth-watering regional foods while waiting for your train. Now, we’ll look at the 20 most popular railway stations famous for local foods,” it wrote on its site.

In no particular order, the list starts with ‘lal chah’ at the Guwahati Railway Station, Assam. Popular across the state, and in many other areas, lal chai’s “sweet and tangy flavour comes from adding lemon juice, sugar, and spices to black tea,” writes IRTC. Next on the list is ‘aloo dum’ at Kharagpur Junction, West Bengal; sandesh at Howrah Junction, West Bengal; litti-chokha at Patna Junction, Bihar; and also fish curry at Tatanagar Junction, Jharkhand.

According to IRCTC, “if you are looking for the greatest station cafeteria in India, then go no further than Tatanagar Junction or Jamshedpur Railway station. You can find fresh fish in a homestyle dish prepared using a variety of flavourful spices. Then this fish curry is served with cooked rice, and onion, tomato, and coriander salad.”

That’s not all, kanda poha at Ratlam Station; New Delhi Railway Station’s “yum” aloo chaat; aloo tikki at Tundla Junction, Uttar Pradesh; along with moong dal pakoda available at Bareilly Junction, Uttar Pradesh; lassi at Amritsar Junction, Punjab; and chole bhature at Jalandhar City Junction, Punjab, also find a mention in the list of foods to try at the various stations. The tempting list continues with kadhi kachori at Ajmer Junction, Rajasthan; camel milk tea at Surendranagar Junction, Gujarat, which it called a “must-have”.

Some other must-try dishes include batata vada and pav bhaji at Mumbai Central railway station, Maharashtra; dal vada and idli at Vijayawada Junction, Andhra Pradesh; ven pongal and utappam at Guntakal Junction, Andhra Pradesh; rava dosa at Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu; pazham pori at Ernakulam Junction, Kerala; appam-stew at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kerala; and finally Kozhikode halwa at Kozhikode Railway Station, Kerala.

Now, the next time you are travelling by train, keep this food checklist handy to enjoy your journey better with these local delicacies to binge on.

