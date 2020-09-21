Enjoy today’s IPL match with this quick and easy potato snack

Would you like to have a special and easy potato snack for the IPL game tonight? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With the Indian Premier League finally kickstarting September 19, cricket buffs are in for a treat and have something to look forward to every evening after a long wait of six months. So why not add to the excitement and make the experience of watching IPL after a long day of work (from home) even more special and delightful with a potato snack?

While there are numerous snacks one on munch on, there is nothing better than potato chips! Which is why we have chef Kirti Bhoutika’s instant homemade potato snack which can be made in a jiffy, and doesn’t use much oil.

Here’s what the chef said, “Best cheat snack ever! I’ve been eating versions of this since the longest time and I’m sure many of you guys have too. Potato snacks are the best snacks ever.”

Take a look at the easy recipe below:

Ingredients

Potatoes

Oil

Salt, to taste

Red chilli powder

Method

Looks delicious, isn’t it? (Source: Chef Kirti Bhoutika/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Looks delicious, isn’t it? (Source: Chef Kirti Bhoutika/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Slice boiled potatoes and grill on a hot grilled sandwich maker with some oil.

*Grill on both sides, at least for five to seven minutes.

*Sprinkle salt and red chilli powder.

*Top with tandoori mayo or any cheese dip/ mayo spread as per your liking.

*Garnish with fresh herbs.

So what’s your plan for tonight?

