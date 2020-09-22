Enjoy IPL tonight with this tasty spring roll recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Time for some quick Mexican rolls to spruce up the IPL game night! (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

With the cricket fever taking over our evenings, courtesy the nail-biting IPL matches, it is time to amp up our teatime snacks too! That is because the sheer joy of cheering for your favourite teams becomes even more enjoyable when you have a delicious munchy by your side. So with the Rajasthan Royals all set to play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings tonight, we have a lovely recipe of Mexican Spring Roll from none other than Sanjeev Kapoor.

Take a look at it below.

The recipe requires a little preparation.

Ingredients

1 cup – Rajma

8-10 – Spring roll sheets

Salt to taste

2 tbsp – Olive oil

1 – Onion, medium chopped

½ inch – Ginger, chopped

1 tbsp – Garlic, finely chopped

½ cup – Corn kernels, boiled

½ cup – Mixed capsicum, chopped

1½ tsp – Paprika powder

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1 tsp – Dried mixed herbs

¾ cup – Tomato puree

Refined flour slurry

Grated processed cheese as required

Oil for deep frying

Salsa to serve

Sour cream to serve

ALSO READ | Enjoy today’s IPL match with this quick and easy potato snack

Method

*Soak rajma in sufficient water for 8-10 hours.

*Heat a deep non-stick pan, drain and add rajma, two and a half cups water and salt. Cover and cook for 20-25 minutes.

*Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add onion, ginger and garlic and sauté for two-three minutes.

*Add corn kernels and mix well. Add mixed capsicums and cooked rajma, mix well and sauté for two-three minutes.

*Add salt, paprika powder, crushed black pepper, dried mix herbs and tomato puree, mix well and cook for two-three minutes. Add half cup cooking liquor of rajma and mix well. Mash the mixture and cook till dry. Take it off the heat and set aside to cool.

*Spread each spring roll sheet on the worktop, place some rajma mixture at one end along the width of the sheet. Grate processed cheese over it, apply slurry on the sides. Fold the two vertical sides over the stuffing and roll. Seal the open end.

*Heat sufficient oil in a wok, slide in the spring rolls into hot oil and deep-fry till golden and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.

*Arrange them on a serving platter and serve immediately with salsa and sour cream.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd